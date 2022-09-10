Game 140: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

Michael Wacha is on the hill Saturday to try and stop the slide, continuing to pick up right where he left off since returning from injury. The righthander is 4-0 with a 2.35 ERA post-IL stint, right in line with his strong start to the season. He held Baltimore scoreless over 5 ⅔ innings in a win on Aug. 20.

The Red Sox continue to limp to the finish line, losers of four in a row after a defeat to the Orioles Friday.

Veteran Jordan Lyles will go for the Orioles after his best start of the season, having tossed 6 ⅔ shutout innings against the Guardians last time out. He struggled against the Sox in August, allowing four earned runs on nine hits in just four innings, but took a no-decision as Baltimore slugged out a 15-10 win.

Lineups

RED SOX (67-72): TBA

Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (10-1, 2.58 ERA)

ORIOLES (73-65): TBA

Pitching: RHP Jordan Lyles (10-9, 4.25 ERA)

Time: 5:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Lyles: Almonte 1-3, Arroyo 3-7, Bogaerts 3-14, Devers 4-13, Hernández 5-10, Martinez 5-11, McGuire 0-4, Pham 5-12, Plawecki 0-1, Refsnyder 2-2, Story 3-18, Verdugo 2-11

Orioles vs. Wacha: Aguilar 4-15, Chirinos 1-4, Hays 4-8, Mateo 1-6, McKenna 0-2, Mountcastle 4-10, Mullins 5-11, Odor 2-9, Rutschman 1-3, Santander 2-10, Urías 2-6

Stat of the day: Michael Wacha hasn’t lost since May 31, winning seven straight decisions and allowing three or fewer earned runs in seven of nine starts.

Notes: For his career, Wacha is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA in seven starts against Baltimore. He struck out seven in his last outing against the Rays, including career strikeout No. 1,000 ... After seeing his nine-game hitting streak snapped Thursday against the Rays, Bogaerts started another, picking up three hits. He is hitting .482 (14 for 29) in September with a homer and five RBIs ... J.D. Martinez picked up his 1,500th hit ... Rafael Devers is slashing a paltry .191/.265/.328 since the All-Star break ... Lyles is expected to return after being scratched from Monday’s doubleheader against the Blue Jays because of a stomach virus. He is 2-1 with a 5.66 ERA in seven career starts against the Red Sox.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.