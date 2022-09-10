Here are the most overhyped and underrated teams heading into the NFL season

Let’s take a look at what I consider the most overhyped and underrated teams entering the season:

Overhyped

1. Buffalo Bills. The Bills are the overwhelming favorites. They have the best odds in Las Vegas to win it all (around 6-1). In the Globe, all seven of us picked the Bills to make the Super Bowl (including yours truly), and five of us picked the Bills to win it all (I have them losing to the Buccaneers). In The Athletic, 30 of 43 Super Bowl votes went to the Bills. Of 30 ESPN analysts, 21 picked the Bills to win the AFC, and 18 picked them to win the Super Bowl. The next-most-popular pick for AFC champions were the Chiefs, with three votes.

The Bills certainly deserve to be the favorites. Josh Allen is one of the top five quarterbacks in the game. The offense is loaded with talent. Von Miller is a game-changer. Thursday night’s 31-10 win over the Rams only adds to the hype. This team is a wagon.

But the Bills shouldn’t be this dominant a favorite. They still need to prove that they can beat the Chiefs, who have discarded the Bills in two straight postseasons. Sean McDermott needs to prove that he can manage a game without melting down like he did at the end of last year’s loss to Kansas City.

And it’s surprising that the Bills are nearly a unanimous pick when the AFC is loaded with quality teams. Anyone remember the Bengals reaching the Super Bowl last season? Ever heard of the Chiefs? How about the Ravens, Titans, Dolphins, and everyone in the AFC West? The Bills should be great, but expectations are reaching near-impossible levels.

2. Los Angeles Chargers. Other than the Bills, the Chargers are this year’s offseason darlings, ranking fifth- or sixth-highest in Super Bowl odds, and Justin Herbert running in the top five in preseason MVP odds.

It’s a lot of hype for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018, and whose defense was bottom five in points allowed and against the run last season. J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack look like great additions, but Jackson is already hurt, and Mack is on the wrong side of 30. The Chargers also have six games against the Chiefs, Broncos, and Raiders in the toughest division in the NFL.

The Chargers should expect to make the playoffs. But the Super Bowl hype seems over the top. Let’s see them win a playoff game first.

3. Denver Broncos. The excitement is palpable with Russell Wilson running the offense, as the Broncos have around the eighth-best Super Bowl odds. But while Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford were the final pieces to a Super Bowl roster, there are reasons to be skeptical that Wilson will make a similar impact.

Wilson already lost one receiver for the season to a torn ACL (Tim Patrick), and otherwise is counting on talented but mostly unproven receivers. And according to a new report from ESPN, the Seahawks believed that Wilson, who turns 34 in November, is on the downside of his career.

Add in a defense that no longer has Vic Fangio and Miller, and a difficult AFC West schedule, and the Broncos don’t seem like a team that should have the eighth-best Super Bowl odds.

4. Indianapolis Colts. Matt Ryan’s addition has the public bullish on the Colts, as they enter the season with the 12th-best Super Bowl odds and the favorites to win the AFC South. Ryan should be an upgrade over Carson Wentz, but I’m skeptical of how much. Ryan, 37, has been declining for the last several seasons, and the Falcons didn’t seem to have many qualms about moving on from him. The Colts also have a history of losing in big spots under coach Frank Reich. They will be competitive, but I’m surprised they’re favored over the Titans, who have proven they can win.

Underrated

1. Houston Texans. They’re still in the early stages of a rebuild and far from the playoffs, but the Texans don’t deserve to have the lowest Super Bowl odds (around 300-1). They picked up improbable late-season wins against the Titans and Chargers last year, and might have a keeper in quarterback Davis Mills, who quietly had the NFL’s 12th-best passer rating in December and January. Nick Caserio is methodically adding talent, and the Texans won’t be a fun opponent.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers. They are listed around the 23rd-best Super Bowl odds, behind the Browns and Commanders. While Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett don’t inspire a ton of confidence, the Steelers have a deep stable of receivers as usual, a defensive MVP in T.J. Watt, and a coach in Mike Tomlin who has never finished under .500. And Trubisky, for all his faults as a passer, is a terrific athlete who went 29-21 as a starter for the Bears. The Steelers didn’t get great quarterback play from Ben Roethlisberger last season and still made the playoffs at 9-7-1. Underestimate them at your peril.

3. Tennessee Titans. It seems that not many people are impressed by the Titans finishing with the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season. They are ranked around the 17th-best Super Bowl odds, and behind the Colts in the AFC South. The Titans do look like they could take a step back after A.J. Brown was traded and pass rusher Harold Landry tore his ACL. But the offense is still dynamic with Derrick Henry and a deadly play-action passing game, and Mike Vrabel is a terrific coach. The Titans aren’t going away just yet.

4. Las Vegas Raiders. While the Raiders have around the 14th-best Super Bowl odds, they are widely picked to finish fourth in the AFC West. But a team that finished 10-7 last season and reached the playoffs amid tough circumstances looks to have improved significantly.

The offense could be one of the best in the NFL with Josh McDaniels calling the shots and Davante Adams added alongside Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. And the defense should be improved with Chandler Jones anchoring the pass rush with Maxx Crosby. The Raiders look like a real sleeper in the AFC.

LET’S GET IT STARTED

Notable items entering Week 1

Tom Brady looks likely to hit 100,000 career passing yards by the end of the season. Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

▪ The Rams are looking to become the first repeat champions since the 2004 Patriots. The Super Bowl is in Arizona for the fourth time, and the third time at State Farm Stadium. Tom Brady played in both previous Super Bowls at the stadium.

▪ Brady is on the verge of becoming the first quarterback with 100,000 career passing yards (including postseason). He enters the season with 97,569. Last year, Brady cracked 2,431 yards in the Buccaneers’ eighth game of the season. Drew Brees is the only other quarterback to crack 80,000 yards (85,724).

▪ For all the talk about the Patriots getting younger, it’s not really reflected on the roster. Per Bookies.com, the Patriots’ Week 1 roster is the fifth oldest in the NFL, averaging 27 years, 1 month, 22 days. League average is 26 years, 5 months, 25 days. The oldest teams are the Buccaneers, Saints, Cardinals, and Raiders, and the youngest teams are the Browns, Falcons, Lions, Cowboys, and Jaguars.

▪ The best grudge matches this season: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield vs. the Browns (Week 1); Broncos QB Russell Wilson at Seahawks (Week 1); Jaguars coach Doug Pederson at Eagles (Week 4); Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores at Dolphins (Week 7); Commanders QB Carson Wentz at Colts (Week 8); Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy at Packers (Week 10); Browns QB Deshaun Watson at Texans (Week 13); Eagles WR A.J. Brown vs. Titans (Week 13); Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel at 49ers (Week 13); Raiders coach Josh McDaniels vs. Patriots (Week 15).

▪ Also a few great rematches of some of the most memorable games from last season: Raiders at Chargers (Week 1); Colts at Jaguars (Week 2); Bills at Chiefs (Week 6); Buccaneers vs. Rams (Week 9); Chiefs at Bengals (Week 13).

▪ For the first time since 2007, no rookie quarterbacks are expected to start in Week 1. Among the veterans getting a career lifeline this year: The Falcons’ Marcus Mariota, Jets’ Joe Flacco, Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky, Seahawks’ Geno Smith, and Browns’ Jacoby Brissett. In all, 15 of 32 starting quarterbacks in Week 1 are on at least their second NFL team, a list that includes Brady, Wilson, and Matthew Stafford.

▪ The NFL has 15 women on coaching staffs, including three position coaches: Browns assistant WR coach Callie Brownson, Commanders assistant RB coach Jennifer King, Buccaneers DL assistant Lori Locust. The Browns, Falcons, Ravens, Buccaneers, and Commanders each have two women on the coaching staff.

ETC.

Lance the starter, but for how long?

An awkward situation may still be brewing in San Francisco. Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan continues to say with a straight face that Trey Lance is his team’s unquestioned starting quarterback, but it’s getting harder to take him seriously.

The 49ers’ concern with Lance became obvious when they opted to bring Jimmy Garoppolo back this season. Now I’m wondering if Lance will even make it out of September as the starter after Shanahan decided not to make Lance a captain.

Technically, the players voted for the captains, and Shanahan told reporters that Lance finished seventh in the voting. Shanahan said he decided to go with six captains, in part because the NFL only allows six at the coin toss, and in part because Lance is practically a rookie and “there’s not many rookies that end up being the captain.”

But that answer is nonsense, of course. Either Lance’s teammates didn’t vote him a captain because they don’t believe in him or Shanahan opted not to make Lance a captain because he knows it will be awkward when he has to bench Lance for Garoppolo.

Shanahan said this past week that after three practices Garoppolo was ready to go as the backup. Here’s betting Garoppolo will be starting by the Monday night game against the Rams in Week 4.

Jackson is betting on himself

The Ravens announced Friday that the self-imposed deadline for a contract extension between the team and Lamar Jackson had passed without a deal. That means Jackson will play for $23 million this year and will be a free agent next offseason.

It’s easy to see why this negotiation is ending in a stalemate. Jackson wants to beat the five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed deal the Browns gave to Watson, and he’s not wrong. Jackson is 25, a league MVP, and is the more accomplished quarterback. Conversely, it’s understandable that the Ravens don’t want to go there — no other team has given out a fully guaranteed deal, and there are still questions about Jackson’s abilities as a pocket passer and how long he can stay healthy with his style of football.

So Jackson, who is negotiating without an agent, has decided to bet on himself this season. It helps that he has the franchise tag in his back pocket. The Ravens can tag him twice, at a projected cost of $45 million in 2023 and about $55 million in 2024. Whether he can sign a long-term deal, Jackson is about to get paid.

Jets’ plan is fair to Wilson

The news that Jets quarterback Zach Wilson won’t return until at least Week 4 left some wondering if Wilson was getting demoted. But this was really the only way to get Wilson ready to play and give him a reasonable chance at having success this year.

Wilson not only missed three crucial weeks of training camp practices after suffering a torn meniscus and bone bruise, but he couldn’t even watch much of practice since he couldn’t stay on his feet. He was forced to watch from a cart, about 50-60 yards behind the action, and was not engaged with any of the coaches.

It would have been horrible for the Jets to throw Wilson back into the lineup early in the season without any practice time. Now they can give him at least three or four weeks to get some reps, though it still won’t be much, because starter Joe Flacco will still take the majority.

If the Jets are serious about Wilson being their quarterback of the future, they will take things slowly before putting him in games.

We’re talking about practice

NFL practices are usually conducted in one of two ways. Some coaches want the practice to be truly competitive and mimic a game as much as possible. Other coaches try to set up one side of the ball for success — for example, a defense purposely showing the offense the looks that it can take advantage of.

It was in this light that former Dolphin Channing Crowder (2005-10) shared a hilarious anecdote about fellow linebacker Zach Thomas, who clashed often with former coach Nick Saban during his two-year tenure (2005-06). Saban often scripted practice to create success for the offense, and Thomas wouldn’t have it.

“Zach would know that you’re putting us in a bad situation, and Zach would check everything,” said Crowder, now a host for WQAM radio in Miami and the “I Am Athlete” podcast. “Zach is like, ‘They’re going four wide and we’re sitting in zero coverage.’ Zach would go, ‘This is not good,’ and he’d check coverages. And Saban would be like, ‘Leave those defenses alone!’ But Zach did not want to get beat. And that’s when him and Saban almost fought.”

Extra points

Rams coach Sean McVay got off to a losing start for the first time in his career. Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Thursday’s loss was Sean McVay’s first in Week 1 (5-1), and according to NFL Next Gen Stats the Rams used “11″ personnel (three receivers, one running back, one tight end) on all 66 offensive snaps. Since 2016, only seven times has a team played “11″ personnel on every snap, and six of those games involved McVay’s Rams. But the Rams are 1-5 … J.C. Jackson plays in 67 of a possible 70 games in New England, including his last 64 in a row. He signs a big contract with the Chargers, immediately hurts his ankle, gets surgery in the middle of training camp, and now has to miss his Chargers debut Sunday against the Raiders … Did you know: The last 99-yard touchdown pass in the NFL was on Dec. 24, 2011, from Eli Manning to Victor Cruz … The Chiefs have won seven Week 1 games in a row. The Colts have lost eight in a row … German metal band Rammstein played Gillette Stadium on Friday night, and it probably wasn’t an accident. The Patriots are embracing all things Germany now that they are one of four teams given exclusive marketing rights to the country. The Patriots are expected to play a regular-season game in Germany in 2023.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.