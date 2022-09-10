Iga Swiatek wins her first US Open to cement her place atop women’s tennis

NEW YORK — Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the US Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall.

The No. 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as the dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected to be the last of Serena Williams’ career.

Swiatek’s victory over No. 5 Jabeur improved her record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022. Both of those figures lead the WTA.