Jets lose another starting tackle as Duane Brown placed on injured reserve

The New York Jets placed left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve Saturday with an undisclosed shoulder injury that will keep him out until at least the fifth game of the season. Brown, 37, was signed last month to a two-year, $22 million contract after right tackle Mekhi Becton was lost for the season because of a knee injury. Brown was injured during practice Monday and sat out all week. A player placed on IR in the regular season must miss at least four games before returning. George Fant will start at left tackle Sunday against the visiting Ravens in Brown’s place. Rookie Max Mitchell , a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana, will make his NFL debut by starting at right tackle. Meanwhile, the Ravens will also be without a tackle, as well, as Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday’s season opener. He played only one game last season and is still trying to work his way back from ankle problems. Stanley, a 2019 All-Pro, finished the 2020 season on injured reserve and hardly has played since then. Ja’Wuan James , himself returning from an Achilles’ tendon injury that kept him out all of last season, is next up on the depth chart at left tackle . . . Raiders tight end Darren Waller has agreed on a three-year contract extension. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said the sides reached the deal, which will add $51 million to Waller’s existing contract that was previously set to pay him about $7 million in each of the next two seasons. Waller, who had two years remaining on the contract he signed during his 2019 breakout season, had been looking for a new deal and changed agents to Rosenhaus last week in hopes of speeding the process along. The reworked deal will pay Waller an average of a little more than $13 million a season through 2026. The new money average of $17 million a year exceeds the top existing deal at the position that pays San Francisco’s George Kittle $15 million per season. Waller had previously had the 18th-highest average annual salary at the position. Waller, who turns 30 next week, played 11 games last season when he was hampered by ankle and knee injuries. He had 55 catches for 665 yards and two TDs.

Gobert, France stun Turkey to advance

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Rudy Gobert scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and Olympic silver medalist France moved into the EuroBasket quarterfinals by holding off Turkey, 87-86, in overtime in Berlin. Gobert had a putback dunk with 2.7 seconds left in regulation to tie the game, then scored the first 4 points of overtime, and France never trailed in the extra session. Turkey had what seemed like full control of the game with 12.2 seconds left in regulation. It had the ball, up by 2, was going to the foul line for two free throws and would keep possession of the ball after those shots because France had been whistled for an unsportsmanlike foul. But Cedi Osman missed both shots. France wound up forcing a turnover on the ensuing possession, and Gobert’s dunk tied the game. Thomas Heurtel and Evan Fournier had 13 points apiece for France, which led by 16 midway through the second quarter. Bugrahan Tuncer scored 22 for Turkey, while Furkan Korkmaz added 18. In other action, Luka Doncic scored 35 points and defending champion Slovenia used a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to eliminate Belgium, 88-72. Doncic and Goran Dragic combined to score or be credited with assists on Slovenia’s first 40 points of the second half. Dennis Schroder scored 22 points and Germany wasted most of a 27-point second-half lead before hanging on to oust Montenegro, 85-79.

Advertisement

IN MEMORIAL

Tributes abound as sports return following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

There were moving and respectful tributes to Queen Elizabeth II as sports resumed in Britain following a nationwide shutdown Friday as a mark of respect for the monarch of more than 70 years who died at the age of 96 on Thursday. Professional and grassroots soccer — including the Premier League — decided to call off all matches this weekend. International cricket and golf returned, though, as did English domestic rugby, on the back of guidance from the government that stated there was no obligation on sports organizations to cancel or reschedule events during the nation’s period of mourning. The government had advised British sporting organizations to “consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral” set for Sept. 19. The 10 minutes before the start of play in the third and deciding cricket test between England and South Africa were dedicated to paying tribute to the queen. Following a minute’s silence and a one-bell chime, the anthems of both South Africa and England were sung by English soprano Laura Wright. After seven decades of the English anthem “God Save the Queen,” now it was an emotionally charged rendition of “God Save the King” rippling around the ground. Hours earlier Saturday, King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch in a ceremony, having automatically become king following his mother’s death. Horse racing — the queen’s favorite sport — will resume Sunday, when the St. Leger flat-racing classic takes place in Doncaster. Across the ocean, a horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II won a turf race at Pimlico in Baltimore. West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding, rallied from sixth place to win by a half-length. West Newton is out of the mare Queen’s Prize, also bred by the late monarch. The victory was worth $21,000 for owner Upland Flats Racing. West Newton paid $16.20 to win on a $2 bet. The gelding began his career in England. West Newton had most recently competed over hurdles. It was his fourth win in 19 career starts.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Referee strike spoils debut of women’s soccer league

The start of Spain’s new professional women’s league has been called off after referees refused to work until their demands for better wages and work conditions are met. The referees complain that they only make 320 euros ($322) and assistants 160 euros ($161) per game. The season was scheduled to kick off Saturday, but the league issued a statement saying that it was impossible to hold the games after the referee crews did not show up. Spain’s female soccer referees announced a strike Thursday. The referees and referee assistants, which are all women for the women’s league, say that while the new professional league has improved conditions for players it has not addressed their concerns . . . Remco Evenepoel all but clinched his first Grand Tour cycling title after the 22-year-old Belgian protected his lead in the Spanish Vuelta on the three-week race’s final competitive stage in Puerto de Navacerrada. Evenepoel burst into tears on crossing the finish line, where he was embraced by his teammates. He is set to become the first Belgian to win a Grand Tour since 1978 when Johan De Muynck won the Giro d’Italia. The final stage is a flat 60-mile ride from Las Rozas to a finish in Spain’s capital when custom dictates that no rider challenges the pacesetter . . . Sea Dogs leadoff man David Hamilton doubled and scored in the first and hit a three-run homer in the fourth to account for all of Portland’s runs in a 4-3 victory over the Binghamtom Rumble Ponies in Double A baseball play at Hadlock Field . . . Frank Cignetti, who carved out a Hall of Fame career spending a lifetime in coaching, including 20 years turning his alma mater Indiana (Pa.) into a Division 2 power, has died. He was 84. IUP, where Cignetti coached from 1986-2005, announced Cignetti’s passing Saturday. There was no immediate word on the cause of death. Cignetti retired after the 2005 season as the third-winningest coach in Division 2 history and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.