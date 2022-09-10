Joenel Aguero’s homecoming was appointment viewing as St. John’s Prep rolls Marshfield

With Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp watching from the sidelines, Aguero delivered several crushing hits from his safety position and stepped into the wide receiver rotation, catching touchdown passes of 23 and 4 yards during the first half.

The Georgia-bound senior from Lynn, who played for St. John’s Prep as a freshman, played his first game back with the Eagles after spending the last two years at Florida’s IMG Academy, and led the way on both sides of the ball to facilitate a 49-14 win over visiting Marshfield at Glatz Field in Danvers.

It was only the first game of the season, but Friday night was something of a homecoming for Joenel Aguero.

“It felt really good playing in front of everybody I grew up with,” said Aguero. “I’m not going to say it was a perfect game, though. We were our worst enemies out there. We had to clean some things up and that’s what we did.”

Senior wide receiver Jesse Ofurie, a Rutgers commit, added four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns along with 38 rushing yards and an interception in the first half. Junior quarterback Aidan Driscoll (12-for-19 passing, 238 yards, 5 TDs) delivered with consistent accuracy in his first varsity start and Stephon Patrick tacked on a 56-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

“We’ve got talented guys on the outside,” said Prep coach Brian St. Pierre. “Aidan did a lot of good things. When you’ve got weapons like that, you just have to hit them when they’re open.”

Prep (1-0) rolled despite the absence of senior running back Carson Browne and two-way lineman Cristhian Difo due to injuries. Junior Dylan Aliberti stepped in for Browne and showcased his speed with an 86-yard touchdown during a 21-point first quarter.

Marshfield (0-1) opened the scoring when junior Anthony Molander connected on a 45-yard touchdown bomb to Thomas Kelly on the first drive of the game, and Molander added a 2-yard rushing score in the third quarter, but the Rams were unable to keep pace.

“Everybody was trying too hard early,” said St. Pierre. “There was a lot of pent up energy. It was a great crowd, a great night for football, and there’s expectations, as there always are here. But once we settled down, we were fine.”

Andover 34, Shrewsbury 6 — Senior quarterback Scotty Brown threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns and added another 120 yards and a score on the ground as the visiting Golden Warriors (1-0) rolled in Week 1.

Arlington 36, Medford 0 — Junior Kayden Mills rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half — and senior Jake Schiano tossed two touchdowns to junior Jacob Kerble as the Spy Ponders (1-0) rolled to the nonleague win.

Ashland 25, Dover-Sherborn 7 — Garrett Webb tossed a pair of touchdowns and the Raiders pulled away from their Tri-Valley foe with 25 unanswered points after falling behind 7-0. Emilio Cabey and Henry Moore caught TD passes, Michael Polk ran one in from 40 yards out, and Ronan Richards nailed a 27-yard field goal for D-S.

Atlantis 22, Keefe Tech 6 — Kazeem Adediran earned his first varsity win, with his son, Davion, a freshman, tossing a 13-yard scoring pass to junior Aiden Lanciault and running for a score. Lanciault (six rushes, 108 yards) added a 65-yard touchdown.

Auburn 19, Swampscott 7 — Keating Oliver rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Kevin Duong added another as the visiting Rockets (1-0) took down the defending D5 champions. Swampscott seized the lead, 7-6, on an 89-yard kickoff return by Elijah Burns, but did not score again.

Billerica 38, Lowell 0 — Senior JT Green passed for 284 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards and two more scores, lifting the Indians in the Merrimack Valley win.

Boston Latin 18, East Boston 6 — Douglas George tossed three touchdowns to power the Wolfpack in the nonleague home win. George connected with Jan Carlos Ynoa Videz for a 14-yard score and Augie Groh from 16 yards out in the second quarter, then hit Ariel Arias for a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Brighton 44, David Prouty 26 — Sahmir Morales was 8-of-10 passing for 212 passing yards and three touchdowns, then added three more scores on the ground for the Tigers in the nonleague win. Anthony Monteiro Pires secured four catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Cohasset 28, Abington 6 — Senior quarterback Will Baker rushed two touchdowns and passed for two more as the defending Division 7 state champion Clippers surged to the South Shore win over Abington, the D6 runner-up.

“The kid’s a beast . . . " Cohasset coach Pete Afanasiw said after his team extended its winning streak to 11 games. “[He’s] 6-foot-4, 220 pounds -- he runs as hard as anybody I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. The coaches were talking about it: imagine putting on the pads and trying to tackle him?”

“I’m just a big dude,” said Baker. “I feel like once I get into the secondary from the O-line’s help, I can just keep my legs moving and break some tackles,” Baker said.

Cohasset went three-and-out on its opening drive while Abington struck first with a 21-yard TD run by senior Isaiah Ricketson. The Skippers responded with a 14-play, 66-yard drive, with Baker scoring on a 5-yard run, and a 7-6 lead. Cohasset added another score before the half on a 1-yard toss from Baker to Liam Appleton, who added an interception in the second half. Thomas Hansen added a 22-yard scoring reception from Baker.

“Thomas runs really great routes,” Afanasiw said. “His route running, his hands, and his composure are unparalleled. He’s cool, calm, and collected . . . he and Will do have some really nice chemistry.”

“It’s good to go against a quality team and have the kids rise to the occasion and execute. We do have a lot of holes we have to fill from last year,” Afanasiw said. “We saw some good things today.”

Fairhaven 14, Sandwich 6 — Justin Marques scored a touchdown and nabbed an interception for the Blue Devils (1-0) in the nonleague victory.

Haverhill 25, Beverly 14 — Quarterback James Farrell led the host Hillies (1-0) with a dual threat performance that included two rushing scores and two passing scores in the nonleague matchup.

Hingham 19, Rockland 14 — Jack Nicholas ran for a 6-yard touchdown with 1:17 to go to put the Harbormen (1-0) up for good in the nonleague tilt. William St. Pierre punched in a 3-yard TD and Harry Bradshaw’s two field goals made the difference.

Hull 35, Blue Hills 12 — Senior Austin Bongo hauled in a 64-yard scoring strike from Nick Tiani, a 17-yard TD pass from Luke Richardson, and took a fumble recovery 91 yards for a score for the visiting Pirates in the nonleague win. Classmate John Gianibas forced a fumble and ran back another for a touchdown.

Lynn Classical 36, Lexington 0 — Matt Carrillo ran for 136 yards on 13 carries, including scoring runs of 71 and 1 yard to power the Rams to a nonleague win at home. RJ Faessler scored on 68 and 6-yard runs, and also threw a 25-yard touchdown to John Nasky. Nick Costa added 125 yards on the ground.

Mashpee 12, Dennis-Yarmouth 6 — Ben Squarcia scored on runs of 10 and 6 yards for the Falcons in the nonleague win. Peyton Kellet had six catches for 154 yards and a TD for D-Y.

Medfield 14, Medway 13 — The Warriors (1-0) squeaked out the Tri-Valley win after blocking what would have been the game-tying extra point. Nick Hasapidis tossed a 34-yard touchdown and Will Griffin collected a 40-yard pick six.

Westford 44, Dracut 6 — Jake Cullen threw touchdowns of 46 yards to Matt Hagan and 32 to Luke Fremault, and also ran in for a 30-yard score in the nonleague road win.

Methuen 51, Lynn English 12 — The Eason brothers combined for five touchdowns, with Drew Eason scoring three (2 rush, 1 pass), and Shane Eason adding two (1 rush, 1 catch) as they led the Rangers to a nonleague win.

Milford 42, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Evan Cornelius found the end zone on runs of 13, 1, and 9 yards to propel the 13th-ranked Scarlet Hawks to a season-opening nonleague win.

North Andover 21, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — James Federico rushed for two touchdowns as the Scarlet Knights (1-0) rolled to a nonleague win.

North Reading 35, Northeast 20 — Will Batten reeled in 54-yard and 70-yard touchdowns from Alex Carucci and ran in a pair of scores to help the Hornets prevail in their home opener. Carucci also threw a 66-yard touchdown to Craig Rubino.

Old Colony 20, Bristol-Plymouth 8 — Trailing 8-0 entering the fourth quarter, the Cougars scored 20 unanswered points to win their Mayflower opener. Matt McGuiggan ran and threw for touchdowns, while Shawn Markham and Max Finney found the end zone.

Reading 35, Melrose 13 — James Murphy found Jesse Doherty for 8-yard and 7-yard touchdowns to highlights a Middlesex League road win for the sixth-ranked Rockets. Jack Daugherty ran for two scores as the Rockets built a 29-0 lead and Max Leone capped the scoring with a 12-yard run.

Salem 45, Chelsea 6 — Quarterback Corey Grimes led the visiting Witches (1-0) with four passing touchdowns and converted an extra point in the nonleague matchup.

St. Mary’s 41, KIPP Academy 0 — Senior David Brown Jr. scored the first three touchdowns on runs of 24, 47, and 33 yards as the Spartans sprinted to the nonleague win in Lynn. Derick Coulanges added the next two scores, headlined by a 30-yard gallop.

Springfield Central 38, Central Catholic 0 — In a rematch of the Division 1 Super Bowl, the visiting Eagles made a loud statement: the title still goes through Springfield. Quarterback Will Watson was electric, rushing for two first half touchdowns as SC built a 22-point halftime lead and never looked back.

“Right after that state championship we knew who we opened up with,” said Watson. “Much respect to them, but we wanted to take their head off because they walked around with a certain type of swag to them as if it was a competition.

“We wanted to make that statement that it ain’t that no more.”

On the first Golden Eagles drive following a punt for Central Catholic, Watson broke off a 50-yard touchdown run, weaving between defenders as if he were Michael Vick in Madden 2004. A missed two-point attempt made it 6-0.

With 3:58 to go in the half, Watson converted a fourth and 5 at the 12 and Aiden Pena added a 7-yard TD run and ensuing two-point run for a 14-0 lead. Watson also added a 24-yard touchdown run on third and 6 with 1:36 left in the second quarter and added the two-point run for a 22-0 halftime lead.

Stoneham 24, Winthrop 16 — Jason Nutting punched in rushing scores of 2 and 4 yards in the nonleague home win for the Spartans. Colin Farren added a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Stoughton 28, Norwood 13 — The Black Knights rushed out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter after a 14-yard rushing touchdown from junior James Currier and then a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown by junior Alex Huynh. They added eight more in the second on the back of junior Liam Pearl to take a commanding 21-0 lead into the half.

Tewksbury 35, Danvers 21 — Senior Alex Arbogast racked up 224 rushing yards, scoring four touchdowns for the Redmen (1-0) in the nonconference victory. All three Danvers touchdowns were caught by sophomore Owen Gasinowski (6 catches for 127 yards) from classmate Travis Voisine, and they took the lead early in the fourth quarter before Arbogast ripped off two long runs of 58 and 68 yards to take it back.

Walpole 56, Framingham 0 — The Timberwolves opened their season with a bang, scoring 42 first-half points.

Senior quarterback Corey Kilroy went 6-for-6 passing for 150 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Sean O’Brien on scores of 27 and 21 yards. The defense was absolutely dominant throughout and gave up minimal positive yardage.

Charlie Lyons put an exclamation mark on the defense’s performance in the fourth quarter with a fumble recovery in the end zone.

Watertown 21, Pentucket 0 — Billy McHugh scored on a pair of short runs in the nonleague win.

Weymouth 25, Malden Catholic 0 — Tyler Nordstrom tossed three touchdowns (32, 14, 31) in his first varsity start, propelling the Wildcats (1-0) to a nonleague win. Weymouth’s defense recovered two fumbles.

Whitman-Hanson 18, Pembroke 13 — Will Frazier’s 85-yard kick return touchdown highlighted the Patriot League win. Evan Casey also punched in a 1-yard score.

Winchester 13, Newton South 6 — Junior Harry Lowenstein threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to junior Ben Wilson in the first quarter to get the Red & Black going, and Lowenstein rushed for a fourth-quarter touchdown to secure the non-league win. For the Lions, senior Everson Quissanga scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter, but the two-point conversion attempt was no good.

Mitch Fink, Ethan Fuller, Ethan Kagno, Khalin Kapoor, and AJ Traub contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.