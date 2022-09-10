Kyle Busch chases season title while pondering NASCAR Cup Series future

Busch is 8 points to the good side of the cut line heading into Sunday’s second race in the round of 16, despite blowing his engine with 22 laps remaining in last week’s opener at Darlington. And now that he’s heading to what has fast become one of his better tracks, the chances of advancing for Joe Gibbs Racing appear to be quite good.

It might be that he could very well win a third.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Perhaps the strangest part of Kyle Busch’s present contract situation, which remains very much up in the air heading into Kansas Speedway, may not be the fact that the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion doesn’t have a ride for next season.

Doesn't it seem awkward to Busch to be running for a title for a team poised to let him go?

“It’s kind of business as usual,” he said Saturday. “You walk around and people are a little leery to say, ‘Hey man, how’s it going today?’ Because they know it ain’t going good. They don’t even bring it up. They’re like, ‘Ugh, Kyle’s here.’ ”

So yes, a little bit awkward.

Busch has won twice at Kansas Speedway after dismal results earlier in his career, though, and he's coming off a third-place run during the spring race. He's also sitting in a Toyota, which has dominated the track recently, though he will have to rally from a 20th starting spot Sunday after a poor run in qualifying.

That makes the 37-year-old Busch optimistic about his chances this weekend. And he’s trying to do the same with his future.

“I woke up 6 in the morning two days ago thinking, ‘Oh man, what are we going to do with Brexton if this goes, if that goes, if we do that, if we do this,’ " Busch said of his 7-year-old son. “Now I’ve got him thrown in the whole mix. It’s crazy.

“But a clearer picture is developing,” he added. "Pixels are being worked on.”

What the picture will show is anybody's guess.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. did exactly that on Twitter this week with a series of emojis that indicated he thought Busch would replace Tyler Reddick at Richard Childress Racing. Then, Earnhardt tweeted that he initially thought Busch would land with Kaulig Racing before another set of emojis that tied Busch to the 23XI team of Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

There are other factors in play: Busch’s successful truck team is powered by Toyota, just like Joe Gibbs Racing, and a move to a team powered by Chevrolet would create ripples that extend far beyond the Cup Series.

It’s a strange and complicated situation all around, and one that everyone in the garage is watching with curiosity.

“I’ve been in those situations in the past,” Daniel Suarez said. "Racing at this level is very consuming. You have to work 24-7 to be competitive with your team, preparing physically and mentally, looking at the data, and when you’re in the situation where you don’t know where you’re going to land for next year — teams, contract discussions, all this kind of stuff — at the end of the day, in my mind, with my experience, were distractions.

“Once you get into a race and you put a helmet on, you forget about everything else and you get to drive. Everything else that happens during the week is not as good. Kyle, he hasn’t had that experience in many years.”

Still, Busch has been around long enough that he knows how to deal with it.

After all, he has 60 Cup wins and is the winningest driver in the Xfinity and Truck series history, and is still eyeing a third Cup title. And his record-tying third win at Kansas Speedway on Sunday would send him into the next round of the playoffs, while a solid run would set him up nicely for next week’s cutoff race at Bristol.

“It’s just stressful,” he said. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel. It’s not a train, it is sunshine. So that’s a positive thing. I’m trying to figure all that out and keep the train on the tracks right now for a little bit longer.”

Reddick will start from the pole Sunday, leaning on his extensive background driving dirt late models to ride the rim around the mile-and-a-half track Saturday. He stopped the clock in 29.899 seconds, denying Joey Logano a second straight pole.

“It took off fast. I was really happy with the car,” Reddick said. “It definitely likes the top two or three grooves of this race track, but just really happy with the entire performance of our team today.”

It’s the first time that Reddick, who is fifth in the playoff standings, has earned the pole on an oval.

“I’m really excited about that,” he said, “and it’s crazy — I think my first Xfinity pole came here, too.”

Noah Gragson outran the rain and Justin Allgaier to win the rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Gragson survived a two-lap shootout to win the second stage, after which the race was considered official. He used a great restart after the race’s first caution to assume the lead and held the advantage when rain caused the caution flags to come out with eight laps left in the stage.

“We did our job,” Gragson said. “I know rain-shortened races get kind of overlooked, but we weren’t in contention and we put ourselves in contention when the time was right. I think that’s the most important thing, We were able to pull it out.”

After some back-and-forth, NASCAR called the race official. Gragson won for the 10th time in the series, fifth time this season, and second straight week after a dramatic victory at Darlington. Before Saturday, Kansas Speedway was the only track where he failed to record a top-10 finish.

“The goal is to make it to Phoenix and the final four, and it’s a challenge to make it to Phoenix,” Gragson said. “Right now the top of our mind is playoff points, stage wins, race wins, and getting a stage-two win and race win, those are really big.”

Allgaier finished second, followed by points leader Ty Gibbs. The Xfinity Series regular season will conclude next week at Bristol.

After running six laps under caution, NASCAR officials restarted the race with two laps left in the stage to give the drivers the opportunity not to finish the race under caution.

The rain arrived soon after the stage ended, with NASCAR red-flagging the race and bringing the cars back to pit road.

“I knew the rain was coming hard. I was just hoping we could get to halfway. Honestly I really didn’t want to go back to green for those last two laps of the stage,” Gragson said. “We did it and it ended up working out.”

It was the elements that provided the most drama Saturday. Weather was a concern before the race got underway, as NASCAR officials bumped up the green flag time by about 20 minutes.

The first stage was run without any incident. Gibbs jumped out to the lead on the opening lap and led the entire first stage.

Gibbs ran into Allgaeir coming off the final turn. It ultimately didn’t cause either driver a place, but both cars would’ve been damaged had the race continued. Gibbs apologized for his role in the incident.

“Before I made contact with Justin, I felt like I hit the wall harder than I did. I got mad and hit him in the door and the stupid part is it hurt my car more than it hurt his,” Gibbs said. “It’s just inexcusable for me and I’m very disappointed in my actions and I apologize to him.”