NBA hopefuls are taking a new path to the big stage with G League Ignite

Hart, a former NBA guard and Syracuse standout, is head coach of the G League Ignite, a team filled with prospects spending a bridge year between high school and the NBA Draft gaining knowledge about life as a professional.

He understands their lack of comprehension of the 1990s and early 2000s because they are barely out of high school.

Jason Hart has to pull out some YouTube video to let his young players know their coach had a little game.

The NBA developed the Ignite for players who wanted to skip college and spend a year or two in an NBA-type environment. It has produced standouts such as Houston’s Jalen Green and Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga, and the NBA is thrilled with how prospects are preparing themselves for the next step.

Advertisement

Six players have been drafted from the Ignite over the past two years, including Dyson Daniels (New Orleans) and MarJon Beauchamp (Milwaukee) in the first round in June.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Hart, 44, is responsible for helping these players deal with life after high school, while playing G League games with Las Vegas as a home base. This season, the Ignite will play a full league schedule, with Hart’s neophytes facing grown men, free agents looking for another NBA chance and players with experience overseas.

“That’s the beauty of it, watching them grow,” Hart said. “They come fresh out of high school and they’re so talented and they’re willing to adjust and adapt so quickly. But then they come in with all ears because they don’t know. They’re trying to learn and trying to get better.”

The NBA finally stopped kidding itself and formed the Ignite after prospects and college coaches were unhappy with the one-and-done system that forced players to attend college — or go overseas. College coaches made it clear they don’t want players who don’t want to be in college, and some prospects weren’t interested in attending college for a semester but were obligated to.

Advertisement

G League Ignite alum Jonathan Kuminga won a title with the Warriors last season. Elsa/Getty

The Ignite is on-the-job training, developing players in a controlled environment, and teams are reaping the benefits. Green, a freakish athlete, averaged 17.3 points per game as a rookie for the Rockets last season. Kuminga played more of a learning role for the Warriors, averaging 9.3 points in 70 games. Both have All-Star potential.

“This age group and their own expectations is what I’m used to, they come to college with high expectations,” said Hart, who spent nine years as a college assistant at USC and Pepperdine. “The expectations [here] are even higher and I just want to promote confidence, give energy, and help them through this stage of trying to become a professional basketball player.”

The NBA is not trying to dissuade prospects from playing in college, but rather giving those who may want to concentrate strictly on basketball a chance to develop under professional coaching.

“I would never disrespect the college game; I went to Syracuse and I played for four years,” Hart said. “The college game is still a beautiful game, but you still have highly, super-talented young men who are ready to embark on their dream right now, minus the school part. This gives them a leg up where they can work on their craft every day and they can get closer to their dreams quicker. I feel like this is a good thing. There are still options.”

Advertisement

The NBA has offered select prospects $500,000 a year to play for the Ignite, while college athletes now have the option of NIL (name, image, and likeness) to earn money while in school.

“I thought this came at a perfect time,” Hart said. “And it’s not 100 [Ignite] players. It’s five to seven talented young men in each class, so the goal for us is to put them in an environment where they can succeed.”

The best of this year’s class are point guard Scoot Henderson, a possible No. 1 overall pick in 2023, and former Arizona State commit Michael Foster Jr.

Henderson was a five-star recruit out of the Atlanta area who finished school early to join the Ignite. He played in 10 games, averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. Hart is impressed with Henderson’s work ethic.

“He can lock in,” Hart said. “There could be 100 [scouts] in the gym watching and he’s focused on his craft, he’s daily driven. And at a young age it’s rare to see. He doesn’t need to have a successful day to dictate how he’s going to work tomorrow. I think that’s one of the unique qualities he has. He’s on a whole other level when it comes to the mental process.

“With him being like that and the rest of the guys following suit, so you have a bunch of guys personally goal-driven, and that makes my job so much easier.”

Advertisement

TIME WILL TELL

Will Knicks regret missing on Mitchell?

The Knicks couldn't bring New York native Donovan Mitchell back to the Big Apple in a trade, losing out to Cleveland. Rick Egan/Associated Press

The Knicks have been left trying to explain why they missed out on acquiring Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who was traded to the Cavaliers for three players, three first-round picks, and two pick swaps.

On the day the trade was consummated, the Knicks announced they had signed former third overall pick R.J. Barrett to a contract extension. It was not adequate compensation for fans who wanted Mitchell just as much as Mitchell apparently wanted to play for New York.

Knicks officials are insinuating that they didn’t have a fair shot at Mitchell because of the exorbitant asking price. There were rumors Utah was unhappy with Mitchell’s attitude toward the end of last season, and his desire for a trade. Was Utah management teaching Mitchell a lesson by sending him to Cleveland instead of New York?

Jazz officials say no. The Cavaliers presented the best deal. The Knicks, according to league sources, were not going to include Barrett, arguably their best player, and three first-round picks.

Acquiring the 6-foot-1-inch Mitchell to pair with Jalen Brunson (also 6-1) would have given New York a small starting backcourt. While the duo could pile up points, neither is considered a plus defender and the fear was the Knicks would suffer.

The Knicks wanted Mitchell, but at their price. It is embarrassing for an organization that has struggled with relevancy to be beaten out by a conference opponent that had better players to offer. When healthy, Collin Sexton is a potential All-Star at point guard. Lauri Markkanen could fit well in Will Hardy’s system. And the draft picks will serve as future assets.

Advertisement

The Knicks made a series of moves to amass draft picks in order to pursue Mitchell, but they also traded Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, contributors last season, to create salary-cap space for Brunson. The good news for the Knicks’ brass is that recent draftees Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson, and Jericho Sims form a young core to surround Barrett, Brunson, and Julius Randle. But none are proven commodities and will have to improve to help the Knicks return to the postseason.

New York has had issues acquiring cornerstone players in the past decade or so. Carmelo Anthony couldn’t lead the Knicks beyond the conference semifinals. Amar’e Stoudemire’s knee issues limited him toward the end of his contract. Joakim Noah was eventually bought out.

The Knicks have one playoff appearance in nine years and coach Tom Thibodeau will be on the hot seat after last season’s decline. The pressure is on after investing so much in acquiring Brunson, the No. 2 option in Dallas who has yet to come close to All-Star status.

Management didn’t help itself by losing out on Mitchell. So the hope is that Barrett continues his ascension, Randle bounces back from a poor season, and Brunson becomes a consistent scorer who can turn the Knicks into an offensive power.

ETC.

Wilson takes it to a new level

Aces center A'ja Wilson dominated on both ends this season en route to a second MVP and a Defensive Player of the Year award. Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

The WNBA playoffs are entertaining, as evidenced by Connecticut’s 18-point run to end its semifinal series against the defending champion Chicago Sky on Thursday. Waiting for the Sun are the Las Vegas Aces, looking for their first championship after losing to Seattle in 2020.

Las Vegas’s leader is center A’ja Wilson, who collected her second MVP award and was named Defensive Player of the Year as the Aces claimed the league’s best record. Wilson is a superstar, a player who blends power and grace in the paint.

The WNBA needs to do a better job selling its stars. And while the season has understandably been dedicated to the final year for Seattle point guard Sue Bird, the talent level and star power are growing. Wilson has been compared to Seattle forward Breanna Stewart, who finished second in MVP voting, but she may have eclipsed Stewart with another strong season.

“Just winning this award is epic as a whole and saying I won it twice, it’s truly a blessing because the league is hard, filled with great players,” Wilson said. “To be so young and understanding this is one footprint in the league I’m trying to leave.”

Unlike her NBA counterparts, Wilson as well as the WNBA’s other stars have to sell the league while trying to lift their team to a championship. Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, or Nikola Jokic aren’t concerned with plugging the NBA because the league does that itself.

The WNBA is going through a transition period. Players continue to complain about travel arrangements that include commercial flights and occasional overnight layovers in airports. The WNBA is also trying to squeeze in its season before it gets swallowed up by the NFL and college football.

The WNBA Finals will be a showcase for Wilson and fellow Las Vegas standouts Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, as well as 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut.

Can the Connecticut Sun take down the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals? Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

It’s fascinating that Wilson, 26, said it’s taken winning her second MVP award to realize her impact and standing in the WNBA. She seemingly has been chasing Stewart, Candace Parker, and Nneka Ogwumike as the league’s elite player. Winning this year’s awards after averaging 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.9 blocked shots elevates her status.

“The biggest thing for me is understanding who I am and really establishing myself in this league,” Wilson said. “Every year I feel like I still have something to give, something I have to figure out, got to add something more to my game. That’s the biggest jump that I’ve seen in my game is the confidence in developing that leadership role in my team. I honestly didn’t know how big of a part I am of this franchise until maybe this year.

“Trying to be the anchor of this franchise. That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned in these couple of years, is learning who I am and never losing sight in what got me here. I’m happy where I am. I love Vegas, I love my teammates, and we’re just going to continue to fight for what we want and doing it again and doing it again.”

The Aces reached the 2020 Finals in the WNBA bubble but we’re swept by the more experienced Storm. Wilson was thoroughly outplayed by Stewart and the Aces lost the clincher by 33 points. Only two players who played in that series remain on the roster. Plum missed the 2020 season while injured.

Wilson said she hopes experience is the difference two years later. The Aces filled their roster with players with championship experience. They are the favorites.

“I think we’re a different team this time around because last time we were just happy to be there,” Wilson said. “I was just happy to have a Finals sticker on my jersey. This year, we’ve been there before. We felt how it felt and it wasn’t a good feeling. We want to be that superhero, and we feel like we want to do that for our team.”

Wilson’s most notable accomplishment is winning the first national championship for the University of South Carolina. She remains close with coach Dawn Staley, who won her second title this past season.

“That relationship has gotten stronger now that I am in the pros,” Wilson said. “That relationship is great. She’s my therapist. She’s my mom. She’s everything in between and I love that about her.”

Layups

It's hard to see positive future prospects for former Celtic Kemba Walker. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Kemba Walker could be on the list of free agents looking for work, but he has yet to be bought out by the Pistons, though it’s highly unlikely he has a role with the team. Walker, 32, was traded by the Knicks to clear cap space to sign Jalen Brunson, but the Pistons are stacked at point guard. The question is whether there’s a market for Walker because of his troublesome past two years. He couldn’t stay healthy during his final 1½ years in Boston, and last season he was relegated to the bench after a short stint in the starting lineup with New York. The only available jobs are backup roles and teams such as the Hornets and Cavaliers could have interest, but Walker will have competition. Walker hasn’t shown the ability to play a full season since his Charlotte days, but he did have his moments last season with New York, including a triple-double … Former Celtics first-round pick Aaron Nesmith will get a second chance in Indiana, where he’ll enter training camp with a chance to start. The Pacers are in rebuilding mode and acquired Nesmith, Daniel Theis, and three other Celtics in a trade for Malcolm Brogdon. Nesmith struggled most of his two years in Boston and became expendable after he couldn’t crack the playoff rotation, but in Indiana he’ll play with less pressure and a chance to show that he can be a consistent rotation player. Nesmith said in his Celtics exit interviews prior to the trade that he knows he’s an above-average 3-point shooter. He didn’t show that during his Celtics stint, but he looked more confident in summer league with Indiana … The NBA may not be ready to announce Las Vegas and Seattle as its next two cities in the coming weeks, but expect a more concrete decision after the next collective bargaining agreement is set. The league has targeted those cities for expansion teams and will move two Western Conference clubs — likely Memphis and New Orleans — to the Eastern Conference. With two 16-team conferences, the NBA could copy the NFL and create four four-team divisions.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.