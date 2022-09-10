No. 1 Alabama survives scare from Texas with Will Reichard’s late field goal

“Houdini act,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said of the player he once helped recruit when he was an assistant at Alabama.

Two fourth-quarter plays by Bryce Young once again carried top-ranked Alabama to a victory. The Crimson Tide escaped Texas with a 20-19 win Saturday after Young’s scramble set up Will Reichard’s 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left.

AUSTIN, Texas — First came the twisting, falling backward touchdown throw. Then came the duck-and-dodge slip away from a sack that turned into a 20-yard scamper.

Texas had pressured last season’s Heisman Trophy winner for most of the day, only to lose its grip on him late.

Advertisement

“We know what it takes,” Young said of the final drive that started at the Alabama 25 and crossed midfield in two plays. “We embrace that challenge. That’s where we want to be at.”

Young’s clutch play rescued Alabama on an uncharacteristically sloppy day for the Crimson Tide (2-0), who struggled with penalties and dropped passes and were forced into six consecutive punts in one stretch. Texas (1-1) stuffed Alabama on fourth and inches late to set up a go-ahead field goal by Bert Auburn with 1:29 remaining.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“When his best was needed, he was really good,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said of Young. “And that’s what we needed.”

Young also spoiled what could have been a program-defining victory for Texas and Sarkisian after last season’s 5-7 finish. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out with a shoulder injury at the end of the first quarter. Sarkisian said Ewers had a sprained clavicle and would have more tests to determine how bad it is.

The steady hand of backup Hudson Card and an inspired defense helped Texas build a 16-10 lead early in the fourth, and then drive for the lead again on Auburn’s fourth field goal of the day.

Advertisement

Young was 27-of-39 passing for 213 yards with the scrambling TD throw to Jahmyr Gibbs that gave Alabama a 17-16 lead. Jase McLellan had an 81-yard touchdown run for Alabama in the first quarter.

Alabama avoided its first nonconference regular-season loss since 2007, Saban’s first season, against Louisiana-Monroe.

“Nobody gave us a chance in this game. ... None of you, no one in the national media,” Sarkisian said. “We played like a team that believed it could win the game.”

Eleven first-half penalties and dropped passes showed a level of sloppy play seldom seen by Saban teams. Last season’s Bronco Nagurski Award winner Will Anderson struggled to make plays against an inexperience Texas offensive line.

“It’s all about discipline, making the right choices and decisions, whether it’s post-snap, it doesn’t matter. We’ve got to play better, there’s no doubt about that,” Saban said.