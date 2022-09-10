Patriots elevate Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Harvey Langi from practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins

Slot receiver Jakobi Meyers is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a knee injury, so Humphrey could earn limited offensive snaps alongside Nelson Agholor , DeVante Parker , and Kendrick Bourne . The 24-year-old Humphrey, who signed with the Patriots in June, made a push for a spot on the 53-man roster, but the wide receiver room was ultimately too competitive.

Coach Bill Belichick made it clear during training camp that few practice squad players go on to become regular playmakers, but Humphrey and Langi will provide depth if necessary.

PLANTATION, Fla. — The Patriots temporarily elevated wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and linebacker Harvey Langi from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Humphrey could see some action on special teams, too. One of his preseason highlights came as part of the punt coverage team, when he made an extra effort to keep the ball out of the end zone against Carolina. It’s also possible the Patriots view him as a backup option at tight end, with only two — Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith — on the game-day roster.

The Patriots elevated Humphrey over receivers Lynn Bowden, Tre Nixon, and newly signed Laquon Treadwell.

Langi will most likely be used on special teams if he enters the game. Last season, before going on injured reserve with an MCL sprain suffered in Week 7, Langi played almost exclusively on special teams. The Patriots have no injuries among the linebacking corps, so chances are slim that Langi logs meaningful defensive snaps.

Each practice squad player can be elevated to the active roster three times this season.

The Dolphins temporarily elevated wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley for Sunday’s game.

Wearing it well

According to the official online store of the NFL, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has the league’s sixth-best-selling jersey since the start of training camp. Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s jersey is the top seller, followed by those of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, and Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

