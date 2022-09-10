Red Sox offense takes off on Orioles

A few hours later, Devers clubbed a grand slam in the first inning and the Sox were on their way to a 17-4 rout before a crowd of 26,050.

“I need to try something,” he said. “Maybe these have some hits.”

BALTIMORE — Rafael Devers walked through the visitor’s clubhouse at Camden Yards on Saturday afternoon holding two new bats still wrapped in plastic.

It was the first home run for Devers since Aug. 14. He finished 3 for 5 with five RBIs, matching a season high.

The Sox snapped a four-game losing streak. Their road trip is scheduled to end Sunday afternoon, although rain is forecast.

Christian Arroyo also homered for the Sox, who collected a season-high 21 hits off five Orioles pitchers.

The 17 runs were the most for the Sox since a 20-8 victory against Tampa Bay on Aug. 11, 2021.

Michael Wacha (11-1) allowed three runs on six hits over six innings and struck out five without a walk.

The Sox jumped out ahead quickly against Jordan Lyles (10-10). Tommy Pham drew a walk, Alex Verdugo singled, and Xander Bogaerts singled to load the bases.

Devers drove a high fastball 425 feet to left center for his fourth career grand slam. The ball landed in the visitor’s bullpen.

The Sox were 11 of 17 with runners in scoring position after going 3 for 27 in the first three games of the road trip.

Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna, who played at St. Thomas Aquinas High in Dover, N.H., pitched to four batters in the ninth inning.





