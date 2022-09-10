UMass football digs itself an early hole, can’t climb out in loss at Toledo

“Far too many areas of lack of execution,” UMass coach Don Brown said. “There were times, where if we just functioned without the extraneous, we might have a chance, but we gotta make that go away — we gotta make that go away fast.”

Campiotti threw for just 27 yards (5-of-14 passing) and ran for 65 (12 attempts) with no touchdowns for the Minutemen, while Finn accounted for three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing) for the Rockets. Finn finished 12 of 26 for 177 passing yards and rand for 74 yards on seven carries.

Gino Campiotti and Dequan Finn played three quarters each at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday night, but that was the only similarity between the quarterbacks’ performances in Toledo’s 55-10 rout of UMass.

The Minutemen came out flat, going nowhere on three plays that left them with fourth and 12. The Rockets took over from the UMass 41 and drove to the end zone in eight plays to take a 7-0 lead, capped by a 2-yard rush from sophomore Peny Boone.

Toledo would not stop there, as they scored touchdowns on its first four drives to go up, 28-0, as halftime approached.

UMass finally responded, as the Minutemen took the ball with five minutes to play in the half and drove 59 yards in 11 plays. After Campiotti converted a fourth-and-4 pass to Cam Sullivan-Brown to keep the drive alive, Isaiah Holiness took a pitch to the left from the 1 to finish the drive with seven seconds on the clock and cut the deficit to 28-7.

The Rockets launched a second-half attack that put away any hopes of a Minutemen comeback, finding the end zone twice within the first five minutes of the third quarter to make it 45-7.

Campiotti broke off a 22-yard run to start the Minutemen’s third drive of the half, but he fumbled three plays later and the Rockets recovered.

After another 10 points for the Rockets in the fourth quarter to make it 55-7, backup quarterback sophomore Brady Olson took over for Campiotti and drove down the field to set up a Cameron Carson’s 24-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining in the game. UMass accumulated just 48 yards passing and 205 rushing, but Brown was much more focused on the discipline and fundamentals of his team.

“We got a lot of work to do, and it’s not football work,” he said. “It’s discipline. It’s doing things the right way, the right football way.”

