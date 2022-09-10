Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen on top of leaderboard logjam at BMW PGA Championship

The European tour’s flagship event has been shortened to 54 holes after a day’s play was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen were tied for the lead on 12 under par Saturday at the end of the second round.

Rory McIlroy is in there. And so are two golfers from the Saudi-backed breakaway series.

A truncated tournament could pave the way for a thrilling finish to the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England, with the top 10 players separated by two shots heading into Sunday’s final round.

McIlroy finished birdie-birdie on the closing par 5s at Wentworth to shoot 7-under 65 — tying his career-low round in the tournament — and was in a three-way tie for third place with Thomas Detry (65) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (65), a shot behind the leaders.

Then came five players on 10 under — including Adrian Otaegui (65) and Talor Gooch (64), who both now play in the contentious LIV Golf series. Gooch’s presence in the field was criticized ahead of the event by some golfers who have decided to stick with the sport’s established tours and shun the Saudi money.

Gooch was even name-checked by defending champion Billy Horschel, who said his fellow American was at Wentworth “for one reason only and that’s to try to get world ranking points because you don’t have it” in LIV tournaments.

Otaegui and Gooch will play together on Sunday.

Hovland shot 68 to follow up his opening 64, while Kjeldsen started with a bogey and finished birdie-birdie for a 64 after opening with a 68.

Hovland hasn’t won since the Dubai Desert Classic in January. The last of Kjeldsen’s four European tour titles came in 2015.

McIlroy, meanwhile, is coming off winning the Tour Championship — and the FedEx Cup — two weeks ago and is seeking back-to-back titles worldwide for the first time since 2014.

As the current leader of the Race to Dubai, the four-time major champion is also in a good position to win the money lists on both sides of the Atlantic.

“I felt my putting was really good,” McIlroy said after a 5-foot birdie putt at No. 18, which came soon after a big par save at No. 16, “and that’s kept me in the tournament.”

PGA — Scottie Scheffler went 58 tournaments over more than two years between getting a PGA Tour card and getting his first win at the Phoenix Open. That turned out to be just the beginning of a year that topped all others in golf.

A month later, Scheffler went to No. 1 in the world. Two weeks after that, he became a major champion by winning the Masters. And on Saturday, he capped off his remarkable rise when he was announced as the PGA Tour player of the year.

Scheffler can do a lot in a short amount of time once he gets going.

He became the first player since the awards began in 1990 to win player of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour, rookie of the year on the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour player of the year, all in a span of four seasons.

The award is a vote of PGA Tour members who played in at least 15 tournaments. Scheffler received 89 percent of the vote over British Open champion Cam Smith and FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy, both of whom won three times and trail him in the world ranking.

The only surprise belonged to Scheffler. He received the Jack Nicklaus Award during an appearance on ESPN’s “College GameDay” in Austin, Texas. Scheffler graduated from the McCombs School of Business at Texas with a finance degree in four years without going to summer school.

He was on stage with the Texas golf team, which won the NCAA title this year, when Longhorns coach John Fields brought him what was described as a special gift. It was the bronze trophy, and the fans began chanting his name.

“That’s pretty cool,” Scheffler said, choking up. “I don’t have much to say. I definitely was not expecting that. But it means a lot to me.”

The Masters was Scheffler’s fourth win in six tournaments, and while he didn’t win the rest of the season, he was never far away. His close friend, Sam Burns, beat him in a playoff at the Colonial. He finished one shot behind Matt Fitzpatrick in the US Open.

And then he nearly finished the season with the FedEx Cup until McIlroy tracked him down in the final round of the Tour Championship.

Scheffler had to settle for a tie for second and a $5.75 million bonus. He also won a $4 million bonus for leading the FedEx Cup in the regular season — he was No. 1 the final 23 weeks of the season — and $1 million bonus from the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge.

His earnings in the regular season were a record $14,046,910, giving him total income from his performance at just short of $25 million.

“Undoubtedly one of the highest compliments a player can receive is the endorsement from his peers, and the fact that Scottie’s season was both dominant and consistent spoke volumes to the membership,” Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

Smith’s three victories came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship, and the British Open at St. Andrews, where he shot 30 on the back nine.

McIlroy won the CJ Cup in Las Vegas last fall, the RBC Canadian Open in June, and the Tour Championship. He was the only player to finish in the top 10 in all four majors. He captured the FedEx Cup for the third time.

Even then, McIlroy could appreciate the year Scheffler had.

“He deserves this maybe more than I deserve it. He played an unbelievable season,” McIlroy said. “Hell of a player, hell of a competitor. Even better person. Love his family.”

LPGA — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course for a 5-under-par 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati.

Ewing’s first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that.

Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Kenwood Country Club. She has six birdies and was bogey-free until the final hole, playing even longer than its 446 yards because of the soggy conditions that allowed for preferred lies.

She missed the green with a metal to the right, had very little green to work with and pitched about 18 feet by the hole.

Ewing was at 16-under 200.

Right behind was Fassi, the dynamic Mexican with the powerful swing who matched Ewing with a 67 and will play in the final group with her Sunday with a chance to win her first LPGA title.

Fassi closed in on the lead at the par-5 15th after she had short-sided herself by missing the green to the right with a pin tucked to the right behind a bunker. She hit a flop shot that landed a few feet short of the hole and rolled for eagle.

Fassi showed off her length on the 18th hole, needing only a 5-iron to reach the green for a two-putt par on a closing hole that hurt other chances.

Sarah Kemp (70) and Megan Khang (69) both hit a metal and missed the green, each making bogey to fall four shots behind. Khang and Kemp are trying to win on the LPGA Tour for the first time.

Khang finished one shot behind Gary Lopez a week ago at the Dana Open as the final group struggled.

Champions — Padraig Harrington bogeyed the final hole for a 5-under 66, leaving him just a stroke ahead of Steve Stricker and Bernhard Langer with a round lead in the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis.

Harrington, the three-time major winner and most recent European Ryder Cup captain, was at 11-under 131 at Norwood Hills. The Irishman has two victories and four runner-up finishes in his first full PGA Tour Champions season.



