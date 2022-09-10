Voters don’t have it easy when deciding on baseball’s most valuable players

The subject is the way Major League Baseball rewards its top players. I have long believed the primary award has been misnamed. There had been a season-ending presentation to someone designated as the best player as far back as 1909, but the award you and I know came into being in 1931. For reasons unknown, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America chose to name its award to each league’s most worthy performer as its “Most Valuable Player,” as opposed to “Most Outstanding Player,” or “Player of the Year,” thus forcing its voters into determining what a player’s “value” was, as opposed to evaluating performance only. A voter can delve into the data as deeply as he or she wishes, and that might include attempting to factor in timeliness of performance. Fair enough.

Once again, I’m about to mount the soapbox. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

Poring over numbers is a reasonably objective process. But talking about someone’s “value” to a team is a very different matter.

On every team, in every sport, there is at least one player about whom we could theoretically say, “Where would the team be without him [or her]?” Now consider two prime candidates, Player A and Player B. If Player A goes out of the lineup, it just so happens that his team has a quality replacement and the team continues to perform at an acceptable level. If Player B goes out of the lineup, that team is in trouble because management has not provided a suitable replacement and the team begins to suffer. So one could argue that Player B is more “valuable” to the team than Player A.

What nonsense. Player A is not the general manager. His or her job is to play, not manage a roster. Player A shouldn’t be punished in the MVP discussion because of the GM’s competence, nor should Player B be rewarded for that GM’s failure.

I grant you that there are times when considerations aside from numbers may come into play. On occasion a player’s so-called “intangibles” may be a factor. St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Marty Marion must have had something special in that regard going for him in 1944 when he won the big prize with underwhelming offensive numbers (.267 batting average, 6 home runs, 63 RBIs). He was officially known as “Mr. Shortstop” during his 13-year career, and shortstops have always been looked upon kindly in that regard. But that’s another matter entirely.

How are MVP voters supposed to decide between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani? Ronald Martinez/Getty

If misnaming the big award is my Beef No. 1, then my Beef No. 2 is that voters are often asked to decide between the apple of a position player and the orange of a pitcher.

We had the granddaddy of all such quandaries in 1978, when clearly the top American League performers were Jim Rice and Ron Guidry.

Rice was a monstrous offensive machine, leading the league in hits (213), homers (46), triples (Yes! 15, as he used all fields brilliantly), and RBIs (139), while becoming the first player in 30 years to amass more than 400 total bases (406).

Guidry was 25-3 with a 1.74 ERA and nine shutouts. Rice won the prize. I’m just glad I wasn’t a voter.

I have also long believed that pitchers should have ceased being eligible to be MVPs after the Cy Young Award was created in 1956. This is an argument we could have long into the night.

This year we have a new twist in the MVP discussion. On the one hand we have Aaron Judge, a classic slugger who entered Friday leading the American League in homers, RBIs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, total bases, and extra-base hits. He is en route to 60-plus home runs.

On the other hand we have defending AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, the first legit pitching-batting combination in the last 100 years, with 11 wins, a 2.58 ERA, and 33 homers for a team 28 games out of first place. Should the team’s place in the standings matter? There is no one like him, period.

Mr. Ohtani is clearly the MUP (Most Unusual Player), MAP (Most Amazing Player), and MIP (Most Intriguing Player) in baseball. Whether he is the MVP in the American League will be up to the voters. Good luck to them.

Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com.