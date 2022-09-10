Without Carles Gil, Revolution’s playoff hopes take a hit with disheartening loss to Red Bulls

But they could not compensate for the absence of captain Carles Gil, who missed the Revolution’s 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls while remaining in Boston for the birth of his first child Saturday.

The Revolution have overcome the loss of several players to injury this season.

Revolution coach Bruce Arena, shown here earlier this season, watched New England take a 1-0 lead before losing on a penalty kick in the 78th minute.

The Revolution (9-10-11, 38 points) — who did have a member of the Gil family in the lineup with younger brother Nacho making his MLS debut — squandered the lead and gave up the deciding goal on a penalty kick following a VAR call at Red Bull Arena.

Tommy McNamara opened the scoring, converting off a Gustavo Bou feed, one-timing a shot after his late run beat two opponents. Arlington’s Noel Buck set up the sequence, holding possession against Aaron Long, then finding Brandon Bye. But the Revolution failed to retain possession, and became static defensively, allowing the Red Bulls (14-9-8, 50 points) to dissect their way into scoring position.

Cristian Casseres Jr. equalized, playing a give-and-go with Elias Manoel, then finishing alone against Djordje Petrovic in the 58th minute. Lewis Morgan broke the deadlock with a penalty kick in the 78th minute, awarded after a VAR review determined Morgan had been pulled down by McNamara.

The Revolution, who visit the Houston Dynamo Tuesday, went to a two-forward setup in the final minutes. Giacomo Vrioni made his first appearance since July 30, and Nacho Gil was added on the right wing. Gil combined with Bye to set up a corner, but the Revolution failed to capitalize.

Back-headed Errors nearly led to goals in the first half. The Red Bulls almost took the lead when the Revolution’s Henry Kessler bounced one off the post (19th), then the Red Bulls’ Sean Nealis blooped one for Bou, who scuffed his shot (23d) while going in alone on Carlos Coronel.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.