Charles III officially proclaimed King at royal ceremony

By JILL LAWLESS, DANICA KIRKA and SYLVIA HUI The Associated Press,Updated September 10, 2022, 1 hour ago
Members of the privy council gather in the Throne Room for stage two of the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, on Sept. 10, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.Jonathan Brady/Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has been officially announced as Britain’s monarch Saturday, in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live.

Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but Saturday’s accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country. He vowed to follow mother’s ‘inspiring example’ in his personal declaration at the accession ceremony.

The ceremony at St. James’s Palace, a royal residence in London, is attended by the Accession Council, made up of senior politicians and officials who advise the monarch. They met without Charles, officially confirming his title, King Charles III. The king then joined them to make a series of oaths and declarations.

It’s the first time the ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.

