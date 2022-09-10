Charles III officially proclaimed King at royal ceremony

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has been officially announced as Britain’s monarch Saturday, in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live.

Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but Saturday’s accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country. He vowed to follow mother’s ‘inspiring example’ in his personal declaration at the accession ceremony.