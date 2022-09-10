fb-pixel Skip to main content

In pictures: King Charles III publicly proclaimed Britain’s new monarch

Updated September 10, 2022, 1 hour ago
King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, on Sept. 10.Victoria Jones/Associated Press
From left, Britain's Prince William, Camilla the Queen Consort and King Charles III.Jonathan Brady/Associated Press
King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.Victoria Jones/Associated Press
Prince William signs the oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland.Victoria Jones/Associated Press
King Charles III speaks during his proclamation.WPA Pool/Getty
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss and Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.Kirsty O'Connor/Associated Press
Floral tributes together with a Paddington bear toy outside Balmoral Castle in Ballater.PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the public pay their respects at a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Gravesend, England.Dan Kitwood/Getty
Members of the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery arrive ahead of the Royal Salute at Edinburgh Castle.ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images
People look on as the Royal Salute is fired.ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

