In pictures: King Charles III publicly proclaimed Britain’s new monarch

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, on Sept. 10.Victoria Jones/Associated PressFrom left, Britain's Prince William, Camilla the Queen Consort and King Charles III.Jonathan Brady/Associated PressKing Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.Victoria Jones/Associated PressPrince William signs the oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland.Victoria Jones/Associated PressKing Charles III speaks during his proclamation.WPA Pool/GettyBritain's Prime Minister Liz Truss and Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.Kirsty O'Connor/Associated PressFloral tributes together with a Paddington bear toy outside Balmoral Castle in Ballater.PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty ImagesMembers of the public pay their respects at a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Gravesend, England.Dan Kitwood/GettyMembers of the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery arrive ahead of the Royal Salute at Edinburgh Castle.ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty ImagesPeople look on as the Royal Salute is fired.ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images