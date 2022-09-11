Boston Book Festival returns with an in-person array of events

The Boston Book Festival returns for the 14th year with its first in-person celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The festival features a kickoff address on Oct. 28, with a full day of free events and activities on Oct. 29, featuring an impressive lineup of authors dedicated to celebrating literature in all its forms.

Speaker presentations will be held in multiple venues in Back Bay, including the Boston Public Library, Old South Church, Church of the Covenant, Goethe-Institut Boston, Boston Architectural College, and Room & Board Boston.

“I am excited to be gathering in real life with fellow book lovers after a difficult, even surreal, two years,” Boston Book Festival founder Deborah Porter said in a press release. “This year’s festival has a slightly smaller footprint than our last live event in 2019, but we are still welcoming nearly 250 presenters to our venues.”