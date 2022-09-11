A red-hot romp from the Chili Peppers at Fenway Park

It was a mini-festival of the proudly weird, at least onstage. The prodigious bassist Thundercat kicked things off at 6 p.m. sharp, leading his trio (drums, keyboards) through a mind-melting half-hour of warp-speed space jazz and falsetto funk.

“Support Your Local Freak,” read the sticker on the body of Flea’s bronze bass. Incredibly enough, Red Hot Chili Peppers have been bringing the freaky styley for nearly 40 years. On Saturday, with a full moon rising over the Pesky Pole, they unspooled their mainstream mayhem on Fenway Park.

Next, the savvy pop remodeler St. Vincent skittered from funk to cabaret and electro, sometimes in the space of a single song. Entering to the incongruous doo-wop of Shep and the Limelites’ “Daddy’s Home” (that’s the title of her most recent album), she arched an eyebrow to “Birth in Reverse,” followed “New York” with “Los Ageless,” and strutted with her backup singers on “Pay Your Way in Pain.”

St. Vincent performs at Fenway Park. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Ahead of their upcoming album release, “Return of the Dream Canteen,” the Chili Peppers mostly stuck to their Seussian singalongs. The four musicians’ respective talents are unassailable. Chad Smith plays drums like a linebacker on a case of Red Bulls. Guitarist John Frusciante — back for his third stint with the band — is a master of feedback who can spray glass notes as deftly as he can evoke Hendrix.

And Flea — well, nobody tops Flea for sheer investment in his instrument, his music, and his band. He came out doing box jumps. Later, he walked across the stage on his hands. In between, he wrestled with his bass like it was an angry alligator. He and Frusciante also shared a few moments of sheer — dare we say poetic? — beauty.

Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis and guitarist John Frusciante. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

For his band’s Fenway Park debut, frontman Anthony Kiedis wore knee-high red socks. It was a nice gesture, nearly making up for Smith’s backwards Dodgers cap — a painful reminder that his team has Mookie.

“All around the world, we could make time/Rompin’ and a-stompin’ ‘cause I’m in my prime,” Kiedis rapped on the opening number, after his bandmates cracked their knuckles with a furious jam. “Prime” is debatable, but there’s no denying this band has maintained its virility.

Sporting an unfortunate shoeshine-black bangs-and-’stache combo, Kiedis led the multi-generational crowd (lots of dad-and-son tag teams) through the mid-tempo ballads “Dani California” and “Scar Tissue.” As they segued out of “Snow (Hey Oh),” the band seemed to tease a snippet of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

That was not all for the Boston encomiums. At one point Flea improvised a ditty about spending a pleasant day out and about in the city: “And I was happy in my little heart!” But the spell of niceties was broken when the entire crowd shouted the title phrase of “Suck My Kiss.”

Even more hearty, however, was the audience reaction to Frusciante’s surprisingly sweet solo rendition of Loggins and Messina’s old hippie snuggle-up “Danny’s Song” (“Even though we ain’t got money . . .”).

Big-concert technologies have grown in leaps and bounds in recent years. At Fenway on Saturday, the experience was compounded by the visual display — a kind of digital magic carpet that provided a massive backdrop behind the band, curling into a roof over their heads and spilling out beneath their feet at the lip of the stage. The fractal images and wild lava-lamp distortions were not for the faint of heart.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' show at Fenway Park included an elaborate visual display. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Even at a certain age, the Chili Peppers’ physicality remains a big part of the band’s entertainment value. Kiedis spun around like a kid trying to make himself dizzy. On the breakdown of “Californication,” he romped in figure eights, flogging an imaginary hobby horse.

The band closed with “Give It Away,” which set off the crowd into a pogo-ing frenzy. Before they returned with two wistful if anticlimactic encores (“Under the Bridge” and “By the Way”), Kiedis pandered one more time.

Might they call this stopover “Boston, California”? he asked. How about “Los Angeles, Massachusetts”?

For the night, anyway, old Fenway did feel as though it’d had some work done.

