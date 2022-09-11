Yellen says no strong labor market in long run if inflation high

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she remains hopeful the US economy can avoid recession, but added that Americans understand the need for the Federal Reserve to conquer inflation.

“The Fed is going to need great skill and also some good luck to achieve what we sometimes call a soft landing,” Yellen said Sunday in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“My hope is we will achieve a soft landing, but Americans know it’s essential to bring inflation down and, over the longer run, we can’t have a strong labor market without inflation under control,” she said.