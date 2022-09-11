Brookline officials to vote on settlements for two police employees who allege sexual harassment

Brookline officials have declined to comment on specifics of the allegations against Gonzalez, who passed a background check before he was hired in April and started the job in June.

The report, which was turned over to the town Thursday, reviewed the conduct of Chief Ashley Alexander Gonzalez, who faces allegations that he violated town policies against discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation.

Brookline officials are expected to vote next week on whether to pay more than $267,000 to two police department employees who made sexual harassment claims. The vote comes as the town reviews an outside investigators’ report on the newly hired police chief, who was placed on paid leave last month.

He was on the job about eight weeks before he was placed on leave.

The town has not commented on whether the two proposed settlements are related to the allegations against Gonzalez. But they come as investigators completed their report on what the town has said are “multiple allegations” that he violated Brookline’s discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies.

“We cannot speak to any consideration of settlements related to Chief Gonzalez’s conduct as any such discussions are confidential,” said Joe Callanan, Brookline’s town counsel, on Saturday in an e-mail to the Globe. “If the Town were to reach a settlement, however, then that settlement would become public information.”

The town brought in Daniel Bennett, a former state public safety secretary and Worcester county assistant district attorney, and former Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin, to investigate the claims against the chief.

The Brookline Select Board is expected to review the report during a closed-door session, according to Heather Hamilton, the board’s chairwoman.

Gonzalez could not be reached for comment.

Hamilton expressed disappointment in the situation with the town’s police department, which has seen repeated turnover in leadership in the past few years.

“We were all optimistic that this was going to bring stability to a department that has been subject to a lot of hostility, and has very low morale,” Hamilton said in a phone interview Saturday. “So it pains me as an elected leader and as an employer that this did not solve a pre-existing challenge.”

Hamilton said the background check on Gonzalez did not find any allegations of inappropriate behavior.

“No, unfortunately,” she said.

Her board approved two proposed settlements for the women’s claims of sexual harassment — one for about $114,800, and the other for $152,500. The town’s Advisory Committee, which has nearly 30 members, is expected to vote on them during its Sept. 20 meeting.

If the settlements are approved, it will be another substantial payout from the town.

Last fall, former Brookline firefighter Gerald Alston secured an $11 million settlement with the town and a public apology, after he was the target of racist harassment from coworkers, including being called a racist slur in a voicemail left by a superior in 2010.

Hamilton said there is room for the town to better address workplace issues.

“All five of my Select Board members are committed to making this a place that is welcoming,” she said.

In October, Brookline began working with a consultant in seeking a “progressive chief” for its police force. The consultant conducted a check of Gonzalez’s personal and professional background.

Gonzalez had been the chief of the Austin, Texas, Integrated School District Police Department since 2018, according to a Brookline statement at the time of his hire. Before that, he was with the police department in Norwalk, Conn., which he joined in 1988, then rose through its ranks to become deputy chief.

Representatives for Norwalk police and the Austin schools police force did not respond to a request for comment.

Town Administrator Mel Kleckner told the Select Board that Gonzalez received “outstanding professional references from a wide range of stakeholders.”

Gonzalez described himself as a “charismatic, collaborative, and inclusionary law enforcement executive,” in a copy of his resume released by Brookline when he was hired.

In a video recording of the April Select Board meeting where members unanimously approved Gonzalez’s hiring, he thanked officials for the confidence they showed in him following their vote.

“I have a passion for serving and leading, and I am so honored I am going to get a chance to do just that in this amazing community,” Gonzalez said.

Late last month, Brookline Police Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Paster, who has been with the department for more than two decades, was chosen by the Select Board to serve as acting chief.

The union representing Brookline’s officers praised the choice of Paster in a recent Facebook post, but criticized town officials’ oversight of the department.

“Enough is enough. We wonder how long before this board begins to undermine [Paster] as they have the others before her,” the union’s post said.

When Gonzalez was placed on leave, the union hailed the decision to hire an outside investigator.

“The fact that the Town has decided to hire an outside firm to investigate this case, gives us hope that the case will be processed professionally and fairly. This is not always the case in Brookline,” the union said.

Globe correspondents Jeremy C. Fox and Nick Stoico contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.