Green Line riders flee smoke-filled MBTA Park Street station Sunday afternoon

“Please expect delays as buses are sent,” the MBTA reported.

The MBTA’s most recent update — from 3:20 p.m. — reported shuttle buses were replacing service between Kenmore and Government Center due to a “wire problem” at Park Street.

Riders inside the MBTA’s Park Street station ran for the exits Sunday afternoon after witnesses saw smoke and sparks erupt from the top of a Green Line B-branch train, prompting a response from the Boston Fire Department.

Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesperson, told the Globe in an e-mail that an overhead wire came down on the westbound Green Line track east of Park Station, “creating some smoke.”

“There were no injuries nor fire, and the station remains open for Red Line customers. Buses are temporarily replacing Green Line service between Government Center and Kenmore while the MBTA Power Department makes repairs,” Pesaturo said.

But at the scene Sunday, a Globe reporter found MBTA ambassadors were telling Red Line riders that the station was closed. Around 4:20 p.m. — after the Globe asked the MBTA about it — the ambassadors began letting Red Line riders through.

Pesaturo said passengers can still access the Red Line at Park Street station.

“The control center is making sure that all T personnel on scene are aware of this,” he said in a subsequent e-mail.

At the scene, passengers appeared to take the subway service interruption in stride — but not without a bit of frustration at the MBTA.

Morgan Tiro and Jeremy Roback, both 19-year-old Emmanuel College students returning to school after a weekend back home in Bridgewater, said they were annoyed — but unsurprised — by the closure.

“It just kind of sucks,” Roback said. “We need good public transit.”

Tito and Roback said it’s starting to feel like the T is always shut down.

“I’m trying to get to school,” Tiro said. “This is a major inconvenience.”

“Good thing we’re not on a time crunch,” Roback added.

Around 4:10 p.m., a shuttle bus that looked to be part of the fleet brought in to replace the Orange Line arrived but it quickly filled to capacity and line formed. Another bus arrived minutes later and also filled.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Alexander Thompson was a Globe intern in 2022. Follow him on Twitter @AlMThompson