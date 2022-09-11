Mansfield under boil order after E. Coli found in water supply

Residents are being advised to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for 1 minute, and let it cool before using, the statement said. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Residents in Mansfield and Foxborough who are served by Mansfield Water Division are being told to boil water before drinking it, according to a statement posted on the town’s website. Residents served by the Attleboro Water Department do not need to boil their water.

A boil water emergency was issued in Mansfield after E. Coli bacteria was detected in the town’s drinking water, officials said Sunday.

“Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water,” the statement said.

The bacteria were found in the water supply from a sample collected Wednesday, the statement said. The town was notified by the lab of the positive E. coli positive sample on Friday.

Officials notified the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Southeast Regional Office of the positive test, the statement said.

“These bacteria can make you sick, and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems,” the statement said.

Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source, possibly following heavy rain, the statement said. It can also happen because of a break in the distribution system, such as broken pipes, or a failure in the water treatment process.

Officials have increased the chlorine at the town’s treatment plants, the statement said. They will also be investigating the situation further and conducting resampling.

The boil order will be in effect until the town has received three negative daily tests for the bacteria, the statement said.

Residents in Wilmington were also under a boil water order after E. Coli was detected in its Hillside Way Water Tank on Thursday, the Globe reported. The order was lifted Saturday after two rounds of sampling the town’s water found it to be safe for consumption.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.