North Carolina woman dies Saturday in Ashfield crash

A 53-year-old woman from Winston-Salem, N.C. was killed Saturday in a crash in Ashfield that left an East Longmeadow man in another vehicle injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The crash occurred at 5:35 p.m. on Plainfield Road, State Police said a statement.
The woman, who was driving a a 2011 Toyota Rav4, was declared dead at the scene, according to the statement.
The Toyota was traveling on Pleasant Street as a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck was coming on Plainfield Road, State Police said.
The Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign at the end of the road and it crossed into oncoming side of Plainfield Road, where it struck the Chevy head-on, according to State Police.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 22-year-old man, suffered minor injuries, the statement said.