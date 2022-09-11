North Carolina woman dies Saturday in Ashfield crash

A 53-year-old woman from Winston-Salem, N.C. was killed Saturday in a crash in Ashfield that left an East Longmeadow man in another vehicle injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash occurred at 5:35 p.m. on Plainfield Road, State Police said a statement.

The woman, who was driving a a 2011 Toyota Rav4, was declared dead at the scene, according to the statement.