‘Remember the loved ones that we lost:’ Tributes paid to Mass. residents who died Sept. 11, 2001

More than two decades after a picture-perfect September day was pierced by scenes of terror, and of selfless bravery, families of Massachusetts residents who died on the Sept. 11, 2001 paid solemn tribute to their loved ones.

Outside the State House Sunday morning, families gathered with local leaders including Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and Attorney General Maura Healey, to read the names of more than 200 people from Massachusetts who were killed that day.

Karin Charles, whose husband Kenneth Albert Zelman died on 9/11, told people who gathered for the ceremony that the event was intended to pay tribute to both the victims and their families.