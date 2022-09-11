‘Remember the loved ones that we lost:’ Tributes paid to Mass. residents who died Sept. 11, 2001

More than two decades after a picture-perfect September day was pierced by scenes of terror, and of selfless bravery, families of Massachusetts residents who died on the Sept. 11, 2001 paid solemn tribute to their loved ones.
Outside the State House Sunday morning, families gathered with local leaders including Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and Attorney General Maura Healey, to read the names of more than 200 people from Massachusetts who were killed that day.
Karin Charles, whose husband Kenneth Albert Zelman died on 9/11, told people who gathered for the ceremony that the event was intended to pay tribute to both the victims and their families.
“We read their names in honor of their memory and our commitment to always remember,” Charles said. “Behind every name is a unique person that was taken far too soon, and a family forever changed with their loss.”
Shortly afterward, officials bestowed an award named for Madeline Amy Sweeney, a flight attendant on United Flight 11 who called ground crews to tell them what was happening after her plane was hijacked.
Boston firefighters held their own tribute to the victims of Sept. 11 at the department’s Hotel Vendome Memorial in the Back Bay. They also honored nine of their fallen members who died battling a devastating blaze in 1972 and are commemorated by a statue at the site.
“It was firefighters that shone light into that darkness, and it was members of our profession that met terror, and met hatred, and met evil, and they met it head on,” said Sam Dillon, president of Boston Firefighters Local 718.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.