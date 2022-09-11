fb-pixel Skip to main content

Residents displaced by three-alarm fire in Fitchburg

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated September 11, 2022, 29 minutes ago

A three-alarm blaze ripped through a house in Fitchburg Sunday afternoon, fire department officials said.

There were no injuries reported from the fire at 34 Maple St., said Fitchburg Fire Deputy Chief Anthony Marrama.

The fire was upgraded to a third alarm shortly after 2:45 p.m., the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

Firefighters arrived at the 2 1/2-story home Sunday afternoon to find heavy flames, but had taken down the bulk of the fire within about 15 minutes, the department said. Firefighters had difficulty accessing flames in the attic because 3/4-inch plywood had been used as a ceiling. That blaze was under control by about the 30-minute mark, officials said.

Advertisement

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced residents.

Fire crews were still at the scene conducting final operations and inspections as of about 5:15 p.m., after the fire was put out, Marrama said.

There was significant damage to the home, he said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, Marrama said.


Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video