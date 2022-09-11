Residents displaced by three-alarm fire in Fitchburg

The fire was upgraded to a third alarm shortly after 2:45 p.m., the fire department said in a post on Facebook .

There were no injuries reported from the fire at 34 Maple St., said Fitchburg Fire Deputy Chief Anthony Marrama.

Firefighters arrived at the 2 1/2-story home Sunday afternoon to find heavy flames, but had taken down the bulk of the fire within about 15 minutes, the department said. Firefighters had difficulty accessing flames in the attic because 3/4-inch plywood had been used as a ceiling. That blaze was under control by about the 30-minute mark, officials said.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced residents.

Fire crews were still at the scene conducting final operations and inspections as of about 5:15 p.m., after the fire was put out, Marrama said.

There was significant damage to the home, he said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, Marrama said.





