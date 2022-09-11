Train fire at Somerville MBTA facility likely caused by careless disposal of smoking materials

A fire that broke out Saturday night in a retired train car at an MBTA maintenance facility in Somerville was likely caused by the careless disposal of combustible materials by trespassers who loiter in the retired cars, the MBTA Transit Police said.
MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in an e-mail Sunday morning that trespassers sometimes smoke in the retired cars and leave debris behind.
“This debris we believe is what ignited causing the incident,” Sullivan said. Transit Police “make frequent checks of all MBTA facilities but sometimes people will seek out-of-the-way areas to congregate and shelter ... something we suspect occurred last night,” he said.
“We are extremely grateful no one was injured and will make more frequent checks of these areas,” the statement said.
Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 70 Rear 3rd Ave. at around 8:30 p.m., the Globe reported. The car was located in a storage area of the facility.
Firefighters from Cambridge and Boston also responded to the scene.
MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo referred questions to commuter rail operator Keolis and the Somerville Fire Department.
Keolis did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Somerville fire officials said no information was available Sunday morning.
