Fostering the next generation of climate stewards

Passing pedestrians took cover from the rain on Charles Street next to the Public Garden on Aug. 22. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Institutions of higher education should indeed be doing more with their resources to promote climate justice and a better future for all, but fostering the next generation of environmental stewards should be a mission for K-12 institutions, too (“Higher education needs a new mission. How about climate justice?” Ideas, Sept. 4). And a group of Boston Public Schools students who decided to spend their summer learning about and caring for parks reminded me of just that.

Boston summers offer endless opportunities for young people. A cohort of four BPS students on the Friends of the Public Garden’s Summer Youth Team opted to do the often-unseen work that goes into caring for the Boston Common, the Public Garden, and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall alongside horticulturists, park advocates, and local leaders.