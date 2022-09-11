In N.H., it’s live Free State or leave — that’s libertarianism?

I have always felt a libertarian streak in my view of society, but I’m not sure that the term hasn’t taken a turn for the worse (“Free Staters test limits of N.H. libertarianism,” Page A1, Sept. 4). As I recall how William Weld had to promise the Libertarian party that he would remain a Libertarian for the rest of his life in order to be nominated as the vice presidential candidate of that party in 2016, and as I read about “Free Staters” in Brian MacQuarrie’s article, I wonder where the liberty is.

If democracy is “soft communism,” then Free Staters seem to be soft fascists, dictating to others what they may think and forcing them to leave their lifelong homes if they don’t fall in line. They don’t want to be told what to do but are ready to tell others, and with a totalitarian attitude.