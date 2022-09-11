Albert Pujols blasts into fourth place on home-run list, ninth-inning shot rallies Cardinals

The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed, 2-1, when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night.

Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pirates, 4-3, in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues. He’s hit 18 home runs this season.

Advertisement

The Cardinals went to the ninth inning trailing 2-0 but scored four runs off Chase DeJong (4-2)

Tommy Edman and Corey Dickerson led off with back-to-back doubles to produce the first run. Pujols followed with his homer to put the Cardinals on top.

One out after Pujols connected, Tyler O’Neil hit a solo shot to cap St. Louis’s big inning.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

De Jong entered the game with a 19-inning scoreless streak.

Greg Allen’s two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth drew the Pirates within 4-3. Ryan Helsley then got Ben Gamel to fly out for his 16th save.

Chris Stratton (8-4) retired both batters he faced.

The Cardinals had been shut out on three hits through the first eight innings but rallied for their eighth win in their last 11 games. The Pirates missed a chance to win their first series since sweeping Milwaukee from Aug. 2-4.

Edman had two hits to run his hitting streak to 13 games.

Mitch Keller pitched seven scoreless innings for the Pirates, allowing just two singles. He struck out six and walked three.

The Cardinals’ Jose Quintana pitched one-run ball over 5 1/3 innings. It was his first start against the Pirates since they traded him to St. Louis on Aug. 1.

Advertisement

Rookie Jack Suwinski homered in the seventh to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead. Oneil Cruz drove in the game’s first run with a grounder in the third.

Tony La Russa has pacemaker, return to managing unclear

White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he is recovering well from having a pacemaker inserted for his heart, and is uncertain when he will be medically cleared to run the club again.

La Russa was back with the White Sox in Oakland to celebrate Dave Stewart having his No. 34 jersey retired by the Athletics. La Russa was there for the ceremony, not to manage his team.

The Hall of Famer, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, shared specifics of the procedure with The Associated Press after discussing his absence before Chicago’s series finale against the A’s. He is grateful to have had what he considered a relatively “simple” heart issue.

“Health is nothing to mess with,” La Russa said, standing in the dugout wearing jeans, sneakers and a short-sleeve collared golf shirt. “So I got checked in Chicago and the reason that I flew to Arizona is that’s been the place since the ‘90s I’ve had my physicals. They addressed it, they fixed it and now it’s just a question of regaining strength.”

La Russa didn’t want to miss the special day for Stewart, his longtime ace with the A’s.

“It was an amazing bunch of years,” La Russa said of his stretch with Oakland from 1986-1995 that included the 1989 earthquake World Series sweep of the San Francisco Giants.

Advertisement

La Russa is uncertain when he will be in uniform again and back in the dugout. Bench coach Miguel Cairo has been leading the club during La Russa’s nearly two-week absence.

He was set to manage the reigning AL Central champions on Aug. 30 before being pulled away by the medical staff.

“I’m glad to see him. He looks really good,” Cairo said. “I’ve been talking to him so I know how he feels and he’s feeling good and he’s smiling. I’m glad to see him. I know the whole team is glad to see him.”

The plan is for La Russa to fly home with the team Sunday, take Monday’s team off day then see what’s next — “I don’t plan on being in uniform until the say it’s time to put a uniform on.”

Unvaccinated Brooks Raley to miss Rays’ trip to Toronto

Tampa Bay reliever Brooks Raley will miss the Rays’ five-game, four-day series at Toronto because players must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Canada.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Raley will be the only player not making the trip.

Raley will lose $93,407 of his $4.25 million salary during the series, which runs from Monday to Thursday. He forfeited the same amount when he missed the Rays’ first series at Toronto this year, from June 30 to July 3, bringing his total loss to $186,814.

A 34-year-old lefthander, Raley is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA and six saves in 52 appearances this season.

Advertisement

Unvaccinated foreigners cannot enter Canada. MLB and the players’ association agreed that players unable to enter the country be placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.