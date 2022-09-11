Bad first half dooms Boston College football in loss at Virginia Tech

William Ross drilled a 49-yard field goal with 48 seconds in the first to make it 10-0, then Keshawn King broke free for a 65-yard rushing touchdown with 14:01 remaining in the half.

The game began in disastrous fashion for the Eagles (0-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), as Virginia Tech defensive back Armani Chatman intercepted Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec’s first throw of the night. Jalen Holston scored from 1 yard out three-plus minutes later, helping the Hokies (1-1, 1-0 ACC) take a 7-0 lead with 11:04 left in the first quarter.

Boston College turned in a woeful first half against Virginia Tech on Saturday night and couldn’t recover en route to a 27-10 loss at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

The Eagles had minus-6 yards on offense, minus-14 on the ground, with 4:48 left in the half. They finally picked up a first down with 4:08 remaining, as Zay Flowers fueled a necessary drive late in the quarter.

BC’s Connor Lytton nailed a 30-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining to slice Virginia Tech’s lead to 17-3 at the half. The Eagles finished the first half 0 for 8 on third down and had 9 rushing yards and 54 total yards. Their young offensive line struggled once again, and BC looked outmatched in every facet.

The Eagles responded in the second half. Jurkovec hit Flowers for a 50-yard reception and Jaden Williams for a 17-yard score to trim the deficit to 17-10 with 5:18 left in the third. BC finally had momentum on its side, but it didn’t last long.

Virginia Tech answered with a 10-play, 78-yard drive, capped by a 2-yard TD pass with 1:23 remaining to extend the margin to 24-10 through three. Ross added a 38-yard field goal with 4:20 to go to seal it.

The Eagles punted 10 times and finished with 2 rushing yards and 153 total yards.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.