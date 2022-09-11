Bill Belichick continues to push the wrong buttons for the Patriots in another flop at Miami

The Patriots are now 2-8 in their last 10 games in Miami after Sunday’s 20-7 loss. And Belichick keeps pushing all the wrong buttons for his team.

Even though it’s just Week 1, Belichick brought the Patriots to South Florida five days early to practice and get acclimated to the heat. The message was clear: This wasn’t just any Week 1 game. This was a must-win.

Coming down early certainly didn’t help. The Patriots’ offense still doesn’t have much pop. It can’t overcome self-inflicted wounds (three more turnovers and a touchdown allowed). And the Patriots’ defense can’t seem to figure out Tua Tagovailoa, who improved to 4-0 career against the Patriots.

Belichick also benched receiver Kendrick Bourne for almost the entire game. Bourne, who was the team’s best and most explosive receiver last year, came in for one snap in the fourth quarter and caught a 41-yard bomb. That was the Patriots’ only big play all day.

It’s back to the drawing board for Belichick as they face tough upcoming games against the Steelers, Ravens, and Packers. Perhaps he should start by playing his best players on offense.

▪ The new-look, Matt Patricia-led offense had a few positive moments. The new running game was effective in spots, with the Patriots hitting a few outside stretch runs and the two running backs averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Mac Jones was able to complete a lot of short passes.

But the offense is still plagued by turnovers (three), no explosiveness in the passing game, and communication issues on the offensive line, which were a problem all training camp. The Patriots gained just 271 total yards, and reached the red zone just once in eight possessions.

▪ My biggest criticism of the Patriots’ offseason came to pass on Sunday — they didn’t get Jones enough weapons.

Jones (21-of-30 passing for 213 yards with a TD and an interception) averaged just 7.1 yards per attempt as he dinked and dunked all day long. Their deep passing game apparently involves Jones just chucking up a bunch of jump balls, almost all of which fell to the ground — or, in the first quarter, into the hands of Dolphins safety Jevon Holland for the interception. The referees missed a holding call on that throw, but 50-50 jump balls are risky by nature and can have bad outcomes. The only Patriot to come down with a jump ball on Sunday was Bourne, who caught a 41-yarder late in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots need to figure out a way to complete big passes without just chucking up a bunch of jump balls.

▪ The Dolphins picked up two sacks with unblocked pass rushers in the first half, and both plays wrecked the game for the Patriots. The Patriots’ second drive was ruined by an easy sack by Emmanuel Ogbah on first down, which pushed the Patriots out of field goal range. It seemed to be the result of a communication error by left guard Cole Strange, who was benched for James Ferentz on the next drive.

And on the very next possession, Trent Brown and Hunter Henry never saw the delayed blitz from safety Brandon Jones, which led to an easy strip-sack and a score by Melvin Ingram.

The offensive line actually protected Jones fairly well for most of the day. But the unblocked pass rushers are inexcusable and it is a problem that needs to be fixed immediately.

▪ The experience gap between the two head coaches didn’t seem to affect Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, working his first game as a head coach. McDaniel took a gamble at the end of the first half by deciding to go for it on fourth and 7 from the Patriots’ 42-yard line. Many coaches would have been tempted to go the safer route — punt the ball, pin the Patriots deep and take the game into halftime. Eighteen seconds and the ball at midfield was definitely enough time for the Patriots to steal a field goal.

Instead, McDaniel took the gamble — perhaps not showing much respect to the Patriots’ offense, which had been shutout to that point — and hit the jackpot.

▪ The Patriots’ defense had a great game outside of one play late in the second quarter — but it was a big one. If Ja’Whaun Bentley or Kyle Dugger makes that tackle on Waddle, the Patriots would have been in the game at halftime.

Overall, the Dolphins scored only one touchdown, hit just two plays for more than 25 yards, and gained just 271 yards. The Patriots’ defense only gave up 13 points, which is usually good enough to win. But not with the Patriots’ pop-gun offense.

▪ Dugger had a great game outside of that one missed tackle (admittedly, a big one). He finished with five tackles, but had several terrific open-field tackles against Tyreek Hill, including one for 0 yards on third and 1. Dugger, now in his third season, looks like a star in the making.

▪The Patriots’ defense also did a great job of slowing down Hill. The Dolphins’ game plan included a heavy dose of designed plays for Hill, and he certainly got his yards — eight catches on 12 targets for 94 yards, plus one run for 6 yards. But 100 yards on nine touchdowns for Hill is a win for the Patriots’ defense. Jonathan Jones chased him around for much of the day and did an admirable job of corralling him in the open field. And Dugger provided fantastic support.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.