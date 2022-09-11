EMass football: North Reading’s Will Batten highlights 33 players of the week

Matt Carrillo, Lynn Classical — The senior linebacker was all over the field with six tackles and two sacks as the Rams held Lexington to just 82 yards and four first downs in a 36-0 win. On offense, Carillo added 157 rushing yards.

Scott Brown, Andover — In the finest performance of his career, the senior was 15-of-21 passing for 184 yards and two TDs and rushed for 120 more, punctuated by a 62-yard scoring run in a 34-6 nonleague win over Shrewsbury.

Luke Davis, Franklin — Stepping into a bigger role on offense this year, the senior cornerback and wide receiver caught eight balls for 162 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Panthers in a 32-22 win at Wachusett.

James Farrell, Haverhill — The sophomore quarterback had a stellar season debut with 243 passing yards, 109 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns, adding four tackles on defense in a 25-12 nonleague win over Beverly.

Matthew Turco, Brockton — The senior cornerback had three interceptions to lead a defensive unit that came away with six turnovers in the Boxers’ 13-6 nonleague win at Barnstable.

Division 2

Shea Lynch, Peabody — The senior quarterback fired four touchdown passes in a 175-yard effort to help propel Peabody to a 40-0 nonleague win over Revere.

Kayden Mills, Arlington — The junior running back rumbled for 207 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to help Arlington run past Medford for a 36-0 nonleague victory.

James Murphy, Reading — The two-time Middlesex League MVP was 17-of-27 passing for 305 yards and two touchdown for the sixth-ranked Rockets in a 35-13 victory over Middlesex foe Melrose.

Gabe Rodrigues, Quincy — The junior amassed 162 yards on the ground and ran for three touchdowns to guide Quincy to a 21-0 nonleague win over Archbishop Williams.

Division 3

Makhial Coulanges-Blaise, Malden — In a 48-34 nonleague win over Whittier, the senior rushed for five touchdowns and racked up 220 yards on the ground for the Golden Tornadoes.

Will Frazier, Whitman-Hanson — Following a first half that didn’t feature a touchdown, the senior returned the second half kickoff 85 yards to the house in a game the Panthers went on to win, 18-13, over Pembroke in a Patriot League matchup.

JT Green, Billerica — The senior quarterback shined in a 38-0 Merrimack Valley blanking of Lowell, completing 15-of-18 passes for 284 yards and a pair of 24-yard touchdowns while rushing for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jake Manthous, Oliver Ames — There was no stopping the senior defensive lineman for the Tigers, who totaled 4.5 sacks to go along with a forced fumble in a 41-12 nonconference win over Brookline.

Division 4

Alex Arbogast, Tewksbury — The senior racked up 224 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns — including from 58 and 68 yards out — powering the Redmen to a 35-21 nonleague win over Danvers.

Devin Harding, Holliston — The junior running back totaled 21 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns and added four catches for 64 yards in a 33-7 nonconference victory over Foxborough.

Devante Ozuna, Salem — Salem cruised past nonconference foe Chelsea, 45-6, as the junior running back totaled 11 carries for 108 yards and three receptions for 28 yards and two touchdowns, adding four tackles as a linebacker.

Matthew Stevens, Medfield — The junior linebacker finished with 14 tackles, including one for a loss, in the Warriors’ 14-13 Tri-Valley triumph over Medway. Stevens also had an interception and came up with the winning PAT block with a minute remaining.

Division 5

Will Batten, North Reading — Two rushing touchdowns and two long receiving touchdowns from the junior accounted for all but one of his team’s scores, guiding last season’s Division 5 runner-up to a 35-20 nonconference win over Northeast.

Michael Golden, Bishop Stang — The coach’s son made his father proud by blocking a field goal attempt with less than a minute left to preserve a 9-7 nonconference win over Dartmouth. The 6-foot-1-inch, 220 pound senior also added over 100 yards and a TD on the ground.

Charlie Vernon, Diman — The junior made the difference in a 10-7 nonleague victory for the Bengals, nabbing a pair of interceptions and kicking a field goal and extra point to take the nonconference matchup over Case.

Ryan Copson, Shawsheen — The junior caught a touchdown and nabbed a pair of interceptions, one to set up the winning score and the second to ice a 30-26 nonconference victory over Bedford.

Division 6

David Brown Jr., St. Mary’s — The reigning Division 6 Player of the Year broke loose for the first three scores of the game, staking the Spartans to a big lead that turned into a 41-0 nonconference triumph over KIPP Academy.

Isaiah Osgood, Arlington Catholic — After tossing a TD pass to open the scoring, the senior ripped off touchdown runs of 75 and 65 yards to keep the lead in a 28-21 nonleague victory over Wilmington.

Jason Nutting, Stoneham — The third-year starter accounted for 16 points in a 24-16 nonleague win against Winthrop, rushing for two touchdowns, passing for a two-point conversion, and rushing for another conversion.

Jack Duffy, Cardinal Spellman — The senior accounted for every Cardinal point, rushing for a touchdown and tossing another in a 12-0 nonconference win over Nantucket.

Division 7

Will Baker, Cohasset — The reigning South Shore MVP and Division 7 Super Bowl champion was involved in all four touchdowns in the Skippers’ 28-6 nonleague win over Abington. The senior quarterback found receivers Liam Appleton and Thomas Hansen in the end zone and bulldozed in for two on the ground.

Ahmir Carrington, TechBoston — In the Bears’ nail-biting 26-20 Boston City League win over Boston English on Friday night, the freshman running back racked up 161 rushing yards and three touchdowns, adding 34 receiving yards.

John Ertel, Hamilton-Wenham — The senior quarterback made a big impact in his first start, passing for one touchdown and rushing for two to lead the Generals to a 20-12 nonleague win over Gloucester in coach Tim Freiermuth’s first career win.

Davion Adediran, Atlantis Charter — The freshman quarterback, son of first-year coach Kazeem Adediran, guided the Tritons to the program’s second win in 16 games and second in a row, scoring a rushing touchdown and connecting with junior Aiden Lanciault on a 13-yard pass to earn a 20-6 nonleague win over Keefe Tech 20-6.

Division 8

Sahmir Morales, Brighton — The senior quarterback was 8-of-10 passing for 212 passing yards and three touchdowns, then added three more scores on the ground for the Tigers in a 44-26 nonleague win over David Prouty.

Nick Sawyer, Lowell Catholic — The senior had seven carries for 130 yards, with two touchdowns and a conversion rush in a 42-0 Commonwealth win over Minuteman.

Austin Bongo, Hull — In a 35-12 nonleague win over Blue Hills, the senior had a 64-yard TD reception from Nick Tiani, a 17-yard TD pass from Luke Richardson, and a 91-yard fumble recovery TD.

Matt McGuiggan, Old Colony — With the Cougars trailing 8-0 in the fourth quarter to Bristol-Plymouth, the senior quarterback had a 25-yard TD pass and a 35-yard rushing score in the 20-8 Mayflower win.

Compiled by Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, AJ Traub, and Nate Weitzer.