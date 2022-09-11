Matt Ryan leads big Colts comeback, but opener with Texans ends deadlocked, 20-20

Indianapolis got the ball back with 1:19 left in regulation but was forced to punt — a sign of things to come in the extra period. Houston got the ball first in OT, but Davis Mills was sacked twice, leading to a punt.

The Texans led, 20-3, entering the fourth quarter in coach Lovie Smith’s debut, but Ryan led three successive scoring drives, culminating with his 15-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman with 1:54 remaining.

Matt Ryan rallied Indianapolis in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Texans in his Colts debut on Sunday, but neither team could score on two overtime possessions each in Houston, and the game ended in a 20-20 tie.

The Colts moved into field goal range with a 13-play drive that chewed up more than six minutes, but Rodrigo Blankenship’s 42-yard attempt sailed wide right with 2 minutes left.

Rex Burkhead was dropped for a 2-yard loss on third-and-1 with 40 seconds left and the Texans punted again, essentially playing for the draw. The Colts got two more plays in, but didn’t get anywhere close to field goal range as time expired and the crowd booed the first tie in Texans history.

Ryan, playing his first game for Indy after 14 seasons with Atlanta, threw an interception and lost a fumble as he struggled early. But he finally got the offense going late, finishing with 352 yards passing and a touchdown. Rushing champion Jonathan Taylor finished with 161 yards and a touchdown.

Mills threw for 240 yards and two scores.

The Texans were outscored, 62-3, in two losses to the Colts last season. They looked great through three quarters Sunday. O.J. Howard, a late addition to the team after signing on Sept. 2, had two receptions, both for scores.

Browns 26, Panthers 24 — Rookie Cade York kicked a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, Kareem Hunt scored two touchdowns, and Cleveland spoiled Baker Mayfield’s bid for vengeance in Charlotte, N.C. Nick Chubb ran for 141 yards and Hunt had 70 total yards from scrimmage as the Browns won their season opener for the first time since 2004. Mayfield, who spent four seasons with Cleveland prior to being traded in July, was sacked four times, but led Carolina back from a 13-point fourth quarter hole with three straight scoring drives, including a 75-yard touchdown strike to Robbie Anderson and Eddy Pineiro’s go-ahead field goal with 1:13 left. Jacoby Brissett (18 for 34, 147 yards, TD) led a short drive for York’s winning kick, the longest for the franchise since 1984.

Commanders 28, Jaguars 22 — In Landover, Md., Carson Wentz bounced back from throwing interceptions on consecutive plays early in the fourth quarter, completing his third and fourth touchdowns to give rechristened Washington a comeback victory in his debut for the team. It was his first four-TD game since the day he tore the ACL in his left knee while with Philadelphia in 2017. Wentz connected with Terry McLaurin on a 49-yard TD and then hit rookie Jahan Dotson in the end zone from 24 yards out to put the Commanders ahead with 1:46 left after they squandered a 14-3 halftime lead. James Robinson scored both Jacksonville touchdowns, on a catch and a run, but Trevor Lawrence (24 of 42, 275 yards) was intercepted with 1:10 to go, ending any chance in the debut of former Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

Eagles 38, Lions 35 — Jalen Hurts accounted for 333 yards and a touchdown and A.J. Brown had a career-high-tying 155 yards receiving in his Philadelphia debut, helping the visitors hold on in Detroit. The Eagles scored 24 points in the second quarter and had a 17-point lead in the fourth that was cut to three when Jared Goff threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 3:51 left, but Philly ran out the clock with a pair of first-down conversions. Miles Sanders finished with 96 yards rushing and was one of three Philadelphia running backs to score. Goff was inconsistent, with two touchdowns and an interception that James Bradberry returned 27 yards for a score. Detroit’s D’Andre Swift, who is from Philadelphia, had a career-high 144 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Bears 19, 49ers 10 — Justin Fields threw for two second-half touchdowns, Eddie Jackson set up a TD with an interception, and host Chicago gave Matt Eberflus a win in his head coaching debut, beating San Francisco in heavy rains at Soldier Field. Fields shook off a rough first half, throwing a 51-yard TD to Dante Pettis in the third quarter and connecting with Equanimeous St. Brown for an 18-yarder early in the fourth to put Chicago on top, 13-10. Jackson then picked off Trey Lance near midfield for his first interception since 2019. Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in 2019, was 8 of 17 for 121 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Deebo Samuel ran for a 6-yard score in the second quarter after losing a fumble deep in Chicago territory in the early going, but the Niners star caught just two passes for 14 yards.

Ravens 24, Jets 9 — Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Devin Duvernay, as Baltimore rolled longtime Ravens QB Joe Flacco and New York in rainy East Rutherford, N.J. Jackson went 17 of 30 for 213 yards, including a TD to Rashod Bateman, and had one interception hours after ESPN reported that Jackson turned down a five-year extension offer with $133 million guaranteed. (Jackson denied the report.) Flacco, starting in place of the injured Zach Wilson, was ineffective and wasn’t helped by a few drops and lousy pass protection. He went 37 of 59 for 307 yards, an interception, and a touchdown (on which Greg Zuerlein missed the extra point). Fans at MetLife Stadium chanted backup Mike White’s name a few times in the second half.