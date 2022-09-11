Game 141: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes with first pitch delayed by weather

Rich Hill will hope for the sort of run support that Michael Wacha received on Saturday as the 42-year-old takes the ball for the finale. After seven dominant innings against the Rays on Aug. 27, the southpaw has struggled in his last two outings, surrendering four earned runs over four innings against the Rangers and another five in four innings against the Rays on Tuesday.

With a four-game skid in their rearview mirror, the Red Sox can clinch a series in Baltimore on Sunday.

The Sox bats will look to stay hot, this time against Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. The rookie has already faced Boston three times in his young career with very little success; Bradish is 0-1 with a 7.43 ERA in three starts and 13 ⅓ innings.

With rain in the forecast in Baltimore, first pitch has been delayed with a new start time yet to be announced.

Lineups

RED SOX (68-72): Pham LF, Verdugo RF, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Story 2B, Martinez DH, Casas 1B, Hernández CF, Wong C

Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (6-6, 4.79 ERA)

ORIOLES (73-66): McKenna CF, Santander RF, Mountcastle 1B, Urias 3B, Aguilar DH, Hays LF, Mateo SS, Odor 2B, Chirinos C

Pitching: RHP Kyle Bradish (3-5, 5.30 ERA)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Bradish: Arroyo 3-5, Bogaerts 1-6, Devers 4-8, Hernández 3-8, Martinez 2-3, 0-2, Plawecki 1-2, Story 0-4, Verdugo 4-8

Orioles vs. Hill: Aguilar 2-8, Chirinos 0-1, Hays 1-9, Mateo 1-3, McKenna 1-4, Mountcastle 3-8, Mullins 2-7, Odor 0-4, Rutschman 1-2, Santander 0-4, Urías 1-3

Stat of the day: The Red Sox set season highs in runs (17), RBI (17), and hits (21) in Saturday’s win against the Orioles.

Notes: The Red Sox had scored nine runs in their previous four games, all losses, before racking up 17 on Saturday with eight Red Sox finishing with multiple hits ... The Sox conclude a six-game road trip Sunday ... Outfielder Tommy Pham is considered day-to-day after leaving Saturday’s game with a left-shin contusion ... Hill is 3-1 with a 3.15 ERA in 17 career appearances against Baltimore. His first and only career loss to the Orioles came in his May 30 start in Boston, but he has allowed just one run on three hits in 10 innings over his last two starts at Camden Yards ... Bradish had a career-long streak of 16 scoreless innings snapped during his last start. He previously pitched two-hit, shutout ball for seven innings against Cleveland and eight against Houston.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.