The Hasselbecks are back at Xaverian, with Henry throwing touchdowns and Matt calling in plays

Henry is the latest Hasselbeck to take the reins of Xaverian’s formidable I-formation offense, which still features some of the same looks that were present when his dad and uncle, Tim , donned the X during their dominant tenures in the 1990s. Both brothers went on to Boston College, then the NFL.

Not even a 17-year career in the National Football League could steel him from the anxiousness that filled the minutes before his son, Henry , suited up for the first time at his high school alma mater.

If Friday night’s performance in a 49-19 win over Everett was any indication, Henry, a junior transfer from Belmont Hill, appears to have the tools to etch his own chapter in a family story that has made a lasting impression in the region.

Henry’s first pass attempt as a Hawk was a perfectly lofted pass down the left sideline that fell in the breadbasket of Jonathan Monteiro for a 42-yard touchdown. The Hasselbeck-to-Monteiro connection struck again later for a nearly identical 34-yard score. The 6-foot-3-inch, 165-pound slinger finished with 190 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

“It was a good litmus test. He had to weather the storm himself,” Xaverian coach Al Fornaro said. “His mind settled down. He was able to see the field and do what he had to do and he did it well.”

Henry Hasselbeck put his footwork, and arm, to work in his Xaverian debut Friday night. Mike McMahon

For Matt, it was a debut of sorts as well. As quarterbacks coach, he was wearing a headset and relaying plays to his son on the field.

“If he was nervous he definitely didn’t show it,” Henry said of his father’s high school coaching debut. “For me it was so fun being out here having never played Friday night lights before.”

When Henry was in middle school, Matt helped out during weekday practices, but his his role as an analyst on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” kept him tied up most weekends. Until now, he hasn’t seen Henry in much game action.

“We love Xaverian, we’ve always loved Xaverian. We’d be excited for this game no matter what, but to be involved in it is pretty neat,” said Matt in the leadup to Friday’s contest. “This is my first Friday night football game in a long, long time . . . I kind of feel like a rookie.”

Henry’s grandfather, former New England Patriots tight end Don Hasselbeck, was also on the sideline Friday. The eldest Hasselbeck certainly understood the jitters that come with watching a son suit up for gameday.

“I told him ‘Now you know what I felt like the entire time,’ ” said Don, who played 86 games for the Patriots from 1977-83. “All those years [Matt and Tim] played in high school, college and the pros … I was a nervous wreck. It’s easier to play than it is to watch your kids play. I get it.”

Henry also ran for a touchdown, leaving his feet at the 5-yard line to leap past a defender and land in the end zone for an 11-yard score — an athletic display dad took no credit for.

“If you know my family, they’ll always say my mom [Sarah] is the athlete,” said Henry. “But I have to give my sisters credit too, playing backyard football those were the things you had to do. They’re both better athletes than I am.”

Sarah Hasselbeck had a stellar field hockey career at Boston College, where she met Matt during freshman orientation. Henry’s sisters, Annabelle and Mallory, both play lacrosse for the Eagles. They were all on the field after the clock hit zeroes to capture the final moments of a night not soon forgotten.

And it’s just the beginning. Matt expects to be on the sideline every week with the headset on.

“It’s really cool on the car rides home to talk to my dad about the plays that we’re running, not the plays that I am running,” said Henry. “He’s the best coach I could ever have.”

Extra points

⋅ Weymouth held a moment of silence before its home opener against Malden Catholic for former two-way lineman Nathan Paul, who was killed Feb. 17 in Quincy. The Wildcats defense turned in an inspired effort to honor their fallen classmate, preventing the Lancers from crossing midfield while forcing a slew of turnovers in a 25-0 victory. Senior linebacker Mike Stevenson tallied nine tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown and senior linebacker Mike Mastrocola recorded eight tackles, recovered a fumble, and blocked a punt. Junior quarterback Tyler Nordstrom (14-for-18 passing, 118 yards, 3 TDs) paced the offense as Weymouth won its first opener under fifth-year coach T.J. Byrne. “The team came out with a set purpose,” said Byrne. “With the Paul family there, we had extra incentive to perform well and it helped.”

⋅After closing the 2021 season with a 22-14 overtime win over eventual Division 4 state champion Scituate on Thanksgiving, Hingham opened its 2022 season with a thrilling 19-14 win over defending Division 6 champion Rockland. Hingham recovered three onside kicks on four attempts, including two in the third quarter to deny Rockland. Trailing 14-13 in the final minutes, the Harbormen took over with great field position and senior quarterback Jack Nicholas was able to rush for a 6-yard touchdown with 1:17 remaining. “Our last two games on our home field were pretty eventful,” said Hingham coach Mark Nutley. “Rockland’s a tough team and I wouldn’t be shocked if they’re at Gillette again this year. We did just enough to win.”

⋅Barnstable held a moment of silence before its 13-6 loss to honor the life of Sam Needham, an 18-year-old Centerville resident and 2022 Barnstable graduate who died Aug. 16 after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding his motorcycle. Members of Needham’s family were on the field for the ceremony. Needham played for the Red Hawks football program as a sophomore. “Anyone who ever played for this program is always a part of the program,” Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola said. “The Needhams have been unbelievable. They are the most amazing family you could ever imagine being around and everything they do for everyone in this community — all the athletes, all the kids — to go through something like that is absolutely terrible. Our hearts go out to them and they’ll continue to go out to them and they will be in our prayers forever.”

▪ Sophomore wide receiver Chase Yarletts broke multiple tackles before springing loose for the 46-yard touchdown reception that helped Monomoy pull away for a 29-16 nonleague victory in coach Rob Sliney’s debut. “I’ve been a part of a lot of football games and I said to the guys at the end of the game, ‘This is going to be something I’m always going to remember,’ ” said Sliney, a Cape Cod native. “They got me my first win as a head coach. They’ve done everything I’ve asked them to and they rose to the occasion.”

▪ Family, friends, and countless former players gathered Saturday to celebrate the 90th birthday of longtime Ipswich football coach Jack Welch. The event was held at the North End Boat Club in Newburyport. Welch won 224 games during a 37-year career that ended in 2000. Among those attending the event was longtime Newburyport coach Jim Stehlin, who also celebrated his 90th birthday this summer.

▪ Waltham scored 23 points in the second half to top Newton North, 23-20, taking home the Doc Bohn trophy for the first time since 2017 and only the second time since the rivalry was renewed in 2011 . . . Lynn Classical only gave up four first downs and 82 scrimmage yards in an impressive 36-0 win at Lexington . . . North Andover allowed just 5 rushing yards and 50 scrimmage yards in a 21-0 win over Lincoln-Sudbury . . . St. Mary’s piled up 353 rushing yards in a 41-0 shutout over KIPP Academy.

Bob Holmes, Brad Joyal, and Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.