It probably could not have gone worse in the opener for the Patriots, so blame Bill Belichick

It’s only one game, but things could hardly have gotten off to a worse start for Belichick and his “new” old staff Sunday as the Pats were stuffed, 20-7 by the Miami Dolphins and their 39-year-old head coach who broke into the league as a ballboy for the Denver Broncos.

Bill Belichick opened the door last week. Asked about his curious plan to proceed with no proven offensive coordinators or quarterback coaches, the Hoodie said, “If it doesn’t go well, blame me.’’

Seven measly points. That’s all the Pats could generate against the upstart, rugged Fish. It was almost bad enough to make you think about switching to the Red Sox-Orioles.

“It’s a long season,’’ Belichick snorted after the loss. “I don’t think anything will be decided after this weeks’ games. We generally moved the ball, but it didn’t produce enough points.’’

Second-year quarterback Mac Jones completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards, but took some big hits and was seen going in and out of the X-ray room after the game. The Patriots did not make him available to the media and it was reported he suffered a back injury.

If we discount New England’s one-play kneeldown at the end of the first half, Jones and Co. had eight offensive “drives,’’ yielding the following: Interception, punt, fumble, punt, 92-yard touchdown drive, punt, turn the ball over on downs, fumble. Pass protection was a problem, they were 4 for 9 on third down, and got into the red zone only once. Failure to pick up blitzes cost the Pats big time, and Kendrick Bourne (who made a 41-yard catch in a rare moment of action) was mysteriously benched most of the day.

The most grievous play-calling probably came with just less than 10 minutes left an New England trailing, 20-7. On third and 3 near midfield, Jones handed off to wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery, who was stuffed at the line. After a timeout, Jones attempted an ill-conceived jump ball pass to tight end Hunter Henry over the middle. Hideous.

So it’s on Belichick. And Matt Patricia. And Joe Judge. And Brian Hoyer. Maybe even on Mike Tyson, who was sitting with Bob Kraft in the visiting owners’ box at Hard Rock Stadium.

This is how you lose to a kid coach from Yale working his first NFL game and a mediocre quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa. Tua tried to give the game back a couple of times in the fourth, but the Pats would not have it. Remember when Bill used to own all the kid quarterbacks? Tagovailoa is now 4-0 lifetime against Belichick.

It’s certainly time to stop pretending that the Pats are neck-and-neck with Miami for the second spot in the AFC East. The Dolphins have won five of their last six against New England and have won eight of their last 10 home games against Beliichick.

Not to pile on, but if we go back to the end of last season, the Patriots have dropped five of their last six, including two to Buffalo and two to Miami. It’s not going to get any easier. Next week they have to go to Pittsburgh, then they get the Ravens at home and the Packers on the road. You only get to play the Jets twice, people.

We saw reason for hope after the kickoff when Jones executed a well-scripted opening drive, mixing short passes and runs and moving the Pats to Miami’s 22 in eight plays. In that moment, we wondered if maybe Bill and Patricia and Judge were playing rope-a-dope with their preseason ineptitude.

Everything changed when Jones went for a home run, going over the top to DeVante Parker in the end zone. Unfortunately, the ball was underthrown. Xavien Howard got away with a hold on Parker, and the ball was tipped to teammate Jevon Holland, who made the interception and returned it to the Miami 28. The Patriots never recovered. And Bill has been telling us forever that you lose the game when you lose the turnover battle (they lost, 3-0).

“It was a pretty even game,’’ said Belichick. “But two big plays, 14 points, really skewed the game.’’

“I felt like we were moving the ball all day,’’ added veteran center David Andrews. “But just couldn’t finish drives.’’

All true.

This was not an abject disaster. But after a sad finish in 2021 the Pats are off to an 0-1 start, the upcoming schedule is daunting, their kid quarterback may be hurt, and noise around Bill’s play-calling obfuscation isn’t going away any time soon.

