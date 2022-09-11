Kicking miscues a recurring theme on NFL season’s opening Sunday

The most notable may have come for the Bengals, whose second-year kicker Evan McPherson connected from 59 yards earlier in their game against Pittsburgh. Cincinnati looked poised to win when JaMarr Chase’s 6-yard touchdown catch with two seconds remaining in regulation knotted the score at 20, pending the extra point.

The first NFL Sunday of this season, however, was dominated by kicking mishaps. Among the nine missed field goals and two failed extra points prior to Sunday night were potential game-winners for Cincinnati, Tennessee, Atlanta, and Indianapolis — none of whom ended up winning.

Last season, NFL kickers hit on 85.1 percent of their field goal attempts, trailing only 2013 for the most successful conversion percentage in league history. Those are no anomalies, given the top 18 seasons on field goal percentage have all come since 2000.

Advertisement

The kick was blocked, however, with an assist due to an injury. Cincinnati’s long snapper, Clark Harris, was ruled out earlier in the quarter with a right biceps injury, so backup Mitchell Wilcox snapped on the extra point. The snap was slow, and Minkah Fitzpatrick blocked the attempt.

The Bengals again seemed destined to win when McPherson lined up for a 29-yard field goal with 3:37 left in overtime. The snap was high, and McPherson’s kick did not come close, sailing far left of the goal post.

That opened the door for Chris Boswell to win it with a 53-yarder at the overtime buzzer, though he had his own gaffe, clanging a potential 55-yard winner off the left upright the drive after McPherson’s miss.

Indianapolis came from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to force overtime in Houston, but neither team scored again, resulting in the first tie of the season. The closest anyone came to scoring was when Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard field goal wide right; new Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked on the prior play, adding five yards to the try.

Advertisement

In Nashville, the Titans nearly stole the thunder from new Giants coach Brian Daboll’s two-point try that gave New York a one-point lead, driving inside the Giants 30 in the final minute. Randy Bullock missed left from 47 yards, though, preserving a 21-20 win.

And in Atlanta, the Falcons’ squander of a 16-point lead to the Saints in the fourth quarter could have been saved by kicker Younghoe Koo, but his last-second try from 63 yards — well beyond his career long — was blocked.

Kansas City managed to avoid being part of the mess despite their star, Harrison Butker, leaving their win in Arizona in the first quarter because of an ankle injury. They turned to safety Justin Reid to handle the job; he made 1 of 2 attempts on extra points and also blasted a kickoff through the back of the end zone for a touchback. The safety was prepared for his role as the emergency kicker: He made an extra point during a preseason game.

Butker returned late in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ rout.

Browns feeling sweet after beating salty Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are 1-0 for the first time since 2004. Winning at the expense of former quarterback Baker Mayfield only made it a little sweeter.

“The tone was set with the attitude of some of the guys on the other side,” said Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett, who had two sacks in the 26-24 victory. “We were just ready to get out there and put things to bed.

Advertisement

“It had us a bit off the leash,” he added, a reference to T-shirts that Mayfield’s camp had produced earlier in the week.

Mayfield, who spent four seasons with Cleveland prior to being traded in July, finished 16 of 27 for 235 yards with two touchdowns. The Browns harassed him early on, sacking him four times and tipping five passes at the line of scrimmage. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 also fumbled two shotgun snaps, took a delay of game penalty, and threw an interception that led to Cleveland’s first touchdown.

The fiery Mayfield kept his emotions mostly in check until early in the fourth quarter when — trailing 20-7 — he dropped back to pass, saw an opening, and raced up the middle for a touchdown. He celebrated by riffling the ball off the inside wall of the stadium.

“We would love to have the bragging rights against those guys, but we didn’t finish — mostly because we didn’t start [the game] fast enough,” said Mayfield, who led three straight fourth-quarter scoring drives to give Carolina the lead before Cade York kicked a winning 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left.

Trey Lance starts slow as Jimmy G watches

Trey Lance got the keys to San Francisco’s offense in July. His driving in the rain still needs some work.

With Jimmy Garoppolo watching from the sideline, Lance threw a costly interception in his third career start, and the 49ers hurt themselves with 12 penalties for 99 yards in losing, 19-10, on a rainy afternoon at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Advertisement

“Just too many mistakes I still have to clean up,” Lance said. “But, man, excited. Still got my head up. Excited to get ready to go next week.”

Lance was named the starter at the beginning of training camp after Garoppolo directed San Francisco to the NFC championship last season. The 22-year-old quarterback appeared in six games as a rookie after he was selected by the 49ers with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft.

The decision to go with Lance — along with the continued presence of Garoppolo under a reworked contract — likely will follow the team around all season long. Lance showed why the Niners made the move in the opener, making a couple of nice throws and rushing for a team-high 54 yards, but it also looks as if there are going to be some growing pains.

“Just frustrated a little bit. Feel like I’m a little better than that,” said Lance, who connected on 13 of 28 passes for 164 yards.

“I’m disappointed about some of the silly mistakes we did to [ourselves],” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “That’s not just our young guys. . . . It’s the whole team that needs to clean that stuff up to have a chance to do what we want to do.”

Lance and San Francisco played without star tight end George Kittle, who was inactive because of a groin injury. Running back Elijah Mitchell left in the first half with a knee injury.

Advertisement

Trying to help

⋅ The Texans hosted the Uvalde high school football team and wore “Uvalde Strong” decals on their helmets against Indianapolis, part of their continuing efforts to honor and remember the victims of Uvalde Elementary school shooting. The team joined with a local grocery chain to pay for the team to travel the 280 miles from Uvalde and watch the game from a suite. It had already donated $400,000 to the Robb Elementary School memorial fund soon after the shooting in May.

⋅ The Bears were hung out to dry at rainy Soldier Field during their win over the 49ers. Trenton Gill was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct after the rookie holder used a towel to dry off a small area of the field ahead of a potential field goal try late in the second quarter. The 15-yard penalty moved Chicago out of Cairo Santos’ range, leading to Gill’s punt. “No one told me, but I know now. I know never to do it now,” Gill said.

⋅ Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker was ejected for swiping in a scrum with the Eagles after hitting Jalen Hurts near his head as he went to the turf late in the third quarter. Detroit defenders made contact with Hurts multiple times when he slid earlier in the game, but did not draw penalties. When Walker hit Hurts above the shoulders, Philadelphia players came to their quarterback’s defense. Walker responded by swiping at tight end Dallas Goedert’s helmet and that ended his game. Philadelphia scored a touchdown two plays later and ultimately won, 38-35.

⋅ Aaron Rodgers had his NFL-record streak against division opponents of 38 touchdown passes without an interception stopped near the end of the second quarter of Green Bay’s loss to Minnesota. His see-what-happens heave was picked off by Harrison Smith, his first pick within the NFC North since Dec. 29, 2019.

⋅ The Jaguars extended their NFL-record streak of losses to NFC opponents to 17 and lost on the road for the 18th consecutive game when they fell to Washington. The NFC skid now spans three coaches: Doug Marrone, Urban Meyer, and Doug Pederson.