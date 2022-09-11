Losing to the Dolphins is bad enough, but the thought of losing Mac Jones is much, much worse

A bad day that started with a season-opening 20-7 loss to the division rival Dolphins took a turn toward possible disaster when Jones headed straight for an X-ray after the game. Shortly after the game finished, still in football pants and the white shirt he wears under his jersey, Jones was seen walking gingerly through the bowels of the stadium, accompanied by a team doctor. The team confirmed later the second-year quarterback had sustained a back injury, sharing the news when they announced Jones would not be meeting with the media, which he customarily does after every game. Without any clear answers, in a league that revolves around quarterback play, it’s understandable to fear the worst.

The walk quarterback Mac Jones took a few minutes later has the potential to be far worse.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The scoreboard flashing overhead was bad enough for the tired, sweaty and disappointed group of Patriots that trudged off the Hard Rock Stadium field Sunday afternoon.

An offense already sputtering to find its way into the end zone heads toward a Week 2 game in another hostile road environment in Pittsburgh with a quarterback who, at the very least, will be managing an injury, or at worst, could be sidelined for either veteran backup Brian Hoyer or rookie Bailey Zappe.

Not exactly what the team envisioned when it arrived in Miami early last week with a plan to finally upend the pesky Dolphins by acclimating themselves to the Florida humidity and doing a little team bonding in the process.

Instead, the story on the field reconfirmed all the questions facing the offense coming into the season, namely with what said offense would look like under the play-calling and play design tutelage of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, the two-headed brain trust anointed by head coach Bill Belichick to replace the departed Josh McDaniels. But whatever those answers were going to be — and with only 7 points Sunday, two egregious offensive line communication errors that led to easy sacks and a few head-scratching personnel decisions with Kendrick Bourne not playing in big spots and Ty Montgomery tabbed for a crucial third-down carry, they were not very encouraging — they were always going to be pursued with Jones leading the way.

Maybe he’ll still be out there — NFL media reported later Sunday that Jones’s X-rays were negative. That was far more information than Belichick was willing to provide. Asked directly if Jones was hurt, he mumbled, “I don’t know. I haven’t been in the training room.”

But if Jones is not out there, everything stalls. He’s the future of the franchise, Belichick’s first-ever, first-round QB draft pick, the Tom Brady heir apparent who managed to take the Patriots to the playoffs as a rookie, who even earned a Pro Bowl selection in his first season when enough players ahead of him backed out, who spent his entire offseason training to do even better in his sophomore year, eating right, losing weight, and studying hard.

The going hasn’t been easy, not in training camp, when the offense lagged so far behind the defense in attempting to transition to the new zone-blocking scheme, not in preseason games, when points continued to come at a premium, and, most concerning, not on Sunday, when self-inflicted mistakes thwarted every positive move.

“When we were rolling, we were in rhythm,” center David Andrews said, “and then we kind of sputtered out, didn’t win first down, got behind the chains. It’s hard to win that way.”

Yes, there were some positives — Jones completed 21 of his 30 passes or 213 yards and a touchdown, had a beautiful downfield connection to Bourne for a game-high 41 yards, and was in the midst of directing a crisp, decisive opening drive until the combination of an underthrown ball and a no-call on receiver DeVante Parker in the end zone led to an interception. The running game averaged a respectable 3.5 yards on its 22 overall carries and nine different offensive specialists touched the ball.

When Belichick assessed his quarterback’s day by saying, “There weren’t a lot of incomplete passes,” you could all but hear the engine of the bus he’d have liked to drive over the rest of the offense, particularly an offensive line that twice completely whiffed on a free rusher, leaving Jones to get pummeled (once for a sack, strip and a touchdown).

“Two plays where we had enough to block them, but we didn’t block it properly,” the coach said, “yeah, there were two of those.”

Translation: Mac Jones wasn’t our problem.

But 7 points is 7 points, and if they could only manage 7 points with their No. 1 guy in the pocket, what hope is there if he’s limited going forward?

“We couldn’t get enough points when we got into their territory and we got in there six, seven times, whatever it was, and it was 7 points,” Belichick said. “We’ve got to do a better job of finishing.”

Jones finished out the game, and it wasn’t clear when or how he was injured. Dolphins safety Jevon Holland did draw a roughing-the-passer penalty for a late hit on Jones early in the fourth quarter, and there were the two sacks. The Patriots have scheduled media availability for Jones on Monday, when Belichick also does a customary postgame day breakdown, so the news might not be all bad.

But there’s no denying this was not a good day for the Patriots, when losing a game was bad enough, but even the thought of losing a quarterback made it feel so much worse.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.