Patriots-Dolphins: Inactives, news and more from NFL season opener

On Sunday, it'll be the Patriots vs. Dolphins from Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida, kicking off the start of the 2022 regular season

Before the game, that means the pregame reading list, weather updates (spoiler alert: it’ll be hot), gambling information, what to look for, the official Price Prediction, and much more. Afterward, there will be the latest from the locker room, as well as what the coach and quarterback had to say. Should be a fun day for football.

• Shaughnessy: Bill Belichick voices support for Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as Patriots get set to open their season

• Volin: Here are the most overhyped and underrated teams heading into the NFL season

• Finn: Too many questions linger ahead of the Patriots’ season opener vs. the Dolphins

• McBride: Inside the Patriots’ zone blocking scheme with an expert: Dante Scarnecchia

• Volin: Faith is low in Patriots, and one way or the other, it’s all on Bill Belichick’s shoulders

• Yang: Patriots elevate Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Harvey Langi from practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins

• Yang: Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn dismisses trade reports, says he’s focused on playing

• Yang: DeVante Parker may be facing his former team, but the Patriots receiver is looking toward the future

• McBride: 2022 Patriots preview: Evaluating the position groups

• Gasper: One thing Bill Belichick shouldn’t have to worry about is getting fired

























