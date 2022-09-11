Patriots quarterback Mac Jones injures his back and is not made available to speak after the game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a back injury Sunday during the team’s season-opening loss against Miami and did not speak to the media after the game.
The quarterback and head coach speak to the media following every game. After Belichick’s news conference, however, the Patriots announced Jones would not be available because of the back injury.
It is unclear when Jones was injured, but he was sacked twice for a loss of 20 yards. Early in the fourth quarter, Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was whistled for roughing the passer after hitting Jones late.
Jones remained in the game for its entirety. He completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 213 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded two turnovers, an interception in the end zone, and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.
After New England’s 20-7 defeat, Jones visited the X-ray room at Hard Rock Stadium. Dr. Paul Cusick joined him, along with other medical personnel.
Asked about Jones’s status, coach Bill Belichick did not provide any updates.
“I don’t know,” Belichick said. “I haven’t been in the training room.”
