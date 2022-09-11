Patriots quarterback Mac Jones injures his back and is not made available to speak after the game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a back injury Sunday during the team’s season-opening loss against Miami and did not speak to the media after the game.

The quarterback and head coach speak to the media following every game. After Belichick’s news conference, however, the Patriots announced Jones would not be available because of the back injury.

It is unclear when Jones was injured, but he was sacked twice for a loss of 20 yards. Early in the fourth quarter, Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was whistled for roughing the passer after hitting Jones late.