Patriots safety Adrian Phillips injures ribs, exits game in first half

Phillips eventually walked off slowly under his own power, keeping both hands on his back, and immediately visited the locker room. The team initially listed him as questionable to return before downgrading him to out later in the second half.

On third and 19 with 31 seconds remaining in the first half, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found wide receiver Cedrick Wilson for a gain of 12 yards. Phillips wrapped up Wilson on the play, but immediately grabbed his back after bringing him down. Phillips stayed on the ground, favoring his left side, while trainers rushed out onto the field.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Patriots lost safety Adrian Phillips to an injury to his ribs Sunday. He did not return after making a tackle in the second quarter.

Safety Jabrill Peppers logged more snaps in Phillips’s absence.

New England’s secondary also survived an injury scare early in the third quarter, when safety Kyle Dugger appeared shaken up after tackling Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

On Miami’s third play of the drive, Dugger stayed aggressive to bring down Hill for a loss of a yard on third and 1. After the play, Dugger remained seated on the field while trainers checked on him. But the injury proved not to be serious, as Dugger jogged off, stayed on the bench, and checked back in the following series.

Both Phillips and Dugger made some key tackles in New England’s 20-7 loss to the Dolphins. Their contributions, along with those of veteran Devin McCourty, are why coach Bill Belichick recently said he believes safety is one of the team’s strongest positions.

If Phillips misses time it would be a significant blow to the defense, even though the Patriots have depth at the position. Peppers likely would continue to earn additional playing time.

Bourne not sure why role has changed

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne won’t point to anything specific when asked for the reasoning behind his decrease in playing time.

Bourne, who didn’t earn his first offensive snap Sunday until late in the fourth quarter, said he’s “not sure” why his role has changed. According to Bourne, there was not a specific incident that caused the shift, one that became apparent midway training camp.

“Just not giving the coaches what they want or what they need to see,” Bourne said. “Just need to get better on my part.”

After a breakout season last year, in which he recorded a career-high 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns, Bourne was expected to play an important role in the passing attack. But the lowlights have instead taken center stage.

During a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers, Bourne was among the players ejected for fighting. He then practiced with the backups before being inactive for the team’s second preseason game. Belichick did not provide an explanation for Bourne’s absence at the time, and reiterated Sunday that Bourne’s dip in playing time is not disciplinary.

“It just worked out that way,” he said.

Bourne emphasized he is “waiting for his opportunity.” He made good use of his limited action, catching a 41-yard pass before returning to the sideline.

The receiver room is competitive, with Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, and DeVante Parker all vying for targets.

“It’s tough,” Bourne said. “Just keeping my mind in it, though, just knowing my teammates are capable. It’s not about me. It’s not my part. It’s not about me at all. Just waiting for my opportunity.”

Montgomery back in action

Ty Montgomery returned to action, a little more than two weeks after getting carted to the locker room with an ankle injury in the preseason finale.

Montgomery, who was limited in practice all week, contributed both on special teams as a kick returner and on offense. He scored New England’s first and only touchdown of the game, rolling into the end zone after catching a 6-yard pass from Mac Jones.

The score was one of Montgomery’s three receptions. He finished with 15 receiving yards, as well as two carries for a loss of 2 yards.

No ill effects for Meyers

Meyers sported a sizable brace on his left leg during warm-ups. He was limited in practice all week with a knee issue, but did not appear hampered Sunday. He was one of the offense’s bright spots, catching four passes for a team-high 55 yards . . . Patriots rookie left guard Cole Strange sat on the bench for the third and four offensive series, getting replaced by backup James Ferentz, but that switch was not performance- or injury-related. According to both Strange and Belichick, the rotation was pre-planned. Strange returned to start the second half . . . Quarterback Bailey Zappe, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, cornerback Shaun Wade, running back Pierre Strong, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, guard Chasen Hines, and defensive tackle Sam Roberts were inactive. Jennings is the biggest surprise, given his health and elevated role during training camp. After missing last season with an undisclosed injury, Jennings was expected to earn playing time as a young edge rusher . . . Boxing legend Mike Tyson was in the house at Hard Rock Stadium. He watched the game next to Patriots owner Robert Kraft . . . Linebacker Raekwon McMillan changed his jersey number from 46 to 50 . . . The Patriots have gone seven straight games against Miami without scoring a point in the first quarter.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.