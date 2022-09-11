Results aren’t there yet, but Triston Casas is impressing Red Sox with his approach at the plate

He instead worked a six-pitch walk, swinging at just one pitch from righthander Yennier Cano before trotting to first base.

With runners on second and third, Casas had a chance to do some damage.

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox were leading the Baltimore Orioles by eight runs in the ninth inning on Saturday night when rookie Triston Casas pinch hit for Xander Bogaerts .

Even with little at stake, Casas stayed with his approach rather than swinging for the fences at pitches off the plate.

“Always,” he said later. “Why would I change?”

In a game the Sox won, 17-4, manager Alex Cora was enthused about that walk.

“That’s the way he attacks every at-bat. That’s something we’ve been preaching. We want that,” he said Sunday. “Good teams, they take walks. They extend at-bats. When we are at our best, that’s what we do.”

That Casas has stayed true to the approach that landed him in the majors at 22 isn’t a surprise.

“He controls the zone. He doesn’t expand,” Cora said. “He has an understanding of the strike zone. The strike zone isn’t controlling him; he is controlling the strike zone, which is a lot different. He’s putting good swings on good pitches.”

Now he needs some better results. Casas was 0 for 3 with a strikeout in Sunday’s 1-0 victory against the Orioles and is 2 for 21 in seven games with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Hirokazu Sawamura released

At his request, the Red Sox released righthanded reliever Hirokazu Sawamura. He was on the Triple A Worcester roster but had pitched once since Aug. 28.

Sawamura was designated for assignment on Aug. 29 after a series of poor performances following the All-Star break. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Worcester.

Sawamura had a 3.39 earned run average over 104 appearances in two seasons with the Sox. The 34-year-old pitched mostly in medium- or low-leverage situations.

He signed what proved to be a $3.4 million deal with the Sox [including a buyout] after pitching 10 seasons in Japan.

Anthony Varvaro dies in accident

Former Mariners, Braves, and Red Sox righthander Anthony Varvaro, who left baseball to pursue a career in law enforcement, died Sunday morning. He was 37.

According to a statement from Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Superintendent of Police Edward Cetnar, Varvaro’s death was the result of a motor vehicle accident while he was en route to serve at World Trade Center Command in commemoration of the Sept. 11 attacks.

New York and New Jersey media reported Varvaro was struck by a wrong-way driver near the Holland Tunnel.

Varvaro, who had a wife and four children, spent six years with the Port Authority Police in New York after an 11-year career in professional baseball. The Staten Island native pitched parts of six seasons in the majors, going 7-9 with a 3.23 ERA over 166 appearances.

He pitched in nine games for the Red Sox in 2015.

Trevor Story exits

Trevor Story left Sunday’s game with a twisted left ankle after grounding into a double play in the seventh inning. He is day to day … The start of the game was delayed 72 minutes because of rain … There was a moment of silence before the game to remember the victims of Sept. 11 … Nate Eovaldi, who threw two simulated innings in the bullpen on Saturday, felt fine Sunday. He is scheduled to throw live batting practice at Fenway Park on Tuesday. Eovaldi, who is on the injured list with shoulder soreness, hopes to make at least a few starts before the season ends … Double A Portland named infielder Christian Koss its most valuable player, Chris Murphy pitcher of the year, and Ceddanne Rafaela defensive player of the year. Development coach Katie Krall was selected for the Charlie Eshbach Citizen of the Year award.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.