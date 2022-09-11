Rich Hill and the Red Sox bullpen make sure a single run is enough in a shutout win over the Orioles

Rich Hill and four relievers were dominant as the Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles, 1-0.

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox had only four hits at Camden Yards on Sunday, all singles. That was all they needed.

“It was like playing a video game almost,” catcher Connor Wong said. “That was a lot of fun.”

The Sox (69-72) took two of three from the Orioles. They are off Monday then host the Yankees on Tuesday with Nick Pivetta facing Gerrit Cole.

The Orioles have lost six of eight to dim their playoff chances.

Hill (7-6) had one of his best starts of the season. He allowed two hits over five innings with three walks and seven strikeouts.

After giving up five runs on nine hits at Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Hill was dialed in.

“We stuck with a cutter/fastball mix and sprinkled in some curveballs,” Hill said. “Connor did a great job today. Having the cutter has been really helpful.”

The lefthander worked out of two jams. Ryan McKenna drew a walk with two outs in the third inning before Anthony Santander singled.

Hill flipped a curveball to Ryan Mountcastle that produced a fly ball to left field.

In the fifth inning, Rougned Odor was hit by a pitch before Robinson Chirinos worked a walk. With the top of the order coming up, the crowd of 16,030 perked up.

McKenna fouled out on a bunt attempt. Hill then struck out Santander swinging at a 90-mile-per-hour fastball and Mountcastle flailing at a 68-m.p.h. sidearm slider.

“I tried to go underneath and upshoot it a little bit,” Hill said. “Any time you can change speeds, quick pitch, slow pitch, hesitate and have the ball come out of your hand the way you want to, it’s a good day.”

Hill revealed after the game that he’s hoping to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in March next spring.

“I believe he can pitch until whenever he wants to,” Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Cora talked to USA manager Mark DeRosa and strongly endorsed Hill.

“He can open; he can get lefties out; he can give you five solid innings,” Cora said. “I think it would be great for Rich to play in that tournament.”

After a scoreless sixth inning by John Schreiber, Matt Strahm had the seventh. His third pitch hit Odor, who fired his bat into the ground and glared at Strahm.

A balk moved Odor to second. He then stole third with two outs. With Odor dancing down the line, Strahm struck out Santander.

Garrett Whitlock, pitching for the first time since Sept. 3, worked around a two-out walk to keep the Orioles in check.

Matt Barnes had the ninth inning. He retired the side in order for his fifth save.

Since coming off the injured list on Aug. 4, Barnes has allowed four runs over 14 2/3 innings and struck out 15. He has converted three of four save chances.

“He had a great fastball,” Cora said. “The fastball is important for him. That’s what he did early in the season last year, he pounded the strike zone with that fastball. It’s a good one.

“When he can locate that, it sets everything up.”

As for the offense, there wasn’t much.

Tommy Pham led off the game with a single to right field. He stole second, moved to third when Alex Verdugo grounded out, and scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by Xander Bogaerts, who arrived at the ballpark wearing a Mac Jones jersey.

At least Bogaerts had a productive day.

The Sox didn’t get another hit off Orioles starter Kyle Bradish until the seventh inning when Rafael Devers singled with one out. Trevor Story then grounded into a double play.

Bradish (3-6) walked two and struck out three.

Verdugo and Bogaerts had singles off Dillon Tate in the ninth inning. With the Sox position to pad their lead, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde went to lefthander Cionel Pérez.

He struck out Devers swinging at a fastball after falling behind 3 and 0. Christian Arroyo drew a walk to load the bases for J.D. Martinez. He popped up to left field.

It was the third 1-0 victory this season for the Sox. The previous two were in June against the Angels in Anaheim.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.