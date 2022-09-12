fb-pixel Skip to main content

Emmys 2022: A running list of winners (and nominees)

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated September 12, 2022, 17 seconds ago
US actor Michael Keaton.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The 74th annual Emmy Awards are underway, honoring the best in television. Here’s a list of winners and nominees.

Supporting Actress, Comedy

  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress, Drama

  • Patricia Arquette, Severance
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Supporting Actor, Drama

  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Park Hae-Soo, Squid Game
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Christopher Walken, Severance
  • Oh Young-Soo, Squid Game

Lead Actor, Limit Series or Movie

  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

  • Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
  • Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
  • Will Poulter, Dopesick
  • Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
  • Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
  • Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Best Drama

  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Ozark (Netflix)
  • Severance (Apple TV+)
  • Squid Game (Netflix)
  • Stranger Things (Netflix)
  • Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Comedy

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Barry (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Limited Series

  • Dopesick (Hulu)
  • The Dropout (Hulu)
  • Inventing Anna (Netflix)
  • Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
  • The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Best Variety Talk Series

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Variety Sketch Series

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race (CBS)
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)
  • Nailed It! (Netflix)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
  • Top Chef (Bravo)
  • The Voice (NBC)

Lead Actor, Drama

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actor, Comedy

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Lead Actress, Drama

  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actress, Comedy

  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

  • Toni Collette, The Staircase
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Supporting Actor, Comedy

  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live



Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

  • Connie Britton, The White Lotus
  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Alexandria Daddario, The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Directing, Drama

  • Ozark, “A Hard Way to Go” (directed by Jason Bateman)
  • Severance, “The We We Are” (directed by Ben Stiller)
  • Squid Game, “Red Light, Green Light” (directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk)
  • Succession, “All the Bells Say” (directed by Mark Mylod)
  • Succession, “The Disruption” (directed by Cathy Yan)
  • Succession, “Too Much Birthday” (directed by Lorene Scafaria)
  • Yellowjackets, “Pilot” (directed by Karyn Kusama)

Directing, Comedy

  • Atlanta, “New Jazz” (directed by Hiro Murai)
  • Barry, “710N” (directed by Bill Hader)
  • Hacks, “There Will Be Blood” (directed by Lucia Aniello)
  • The Ms. Pat Show, “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day” (directed by Mary Lou Belli)
  • Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy from 6B” (directed by Cherien Dabis)
  • Only Murders in the Building, “True Crime” (directed by Jamie Babbit)
  • Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral” (directed by MJ Delaney)

Directing, Limited Series or Movie

  • Dopesick, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” (directed by Danny Strong)
  • The Dropout, “Green Juice” (directed by Michael Showalter)
  • The Dropout, “Iron Sisters” (directed by Francesca Gregorini)
  • Maid, “Sky Blue” (directed by John Wells)
  • Station Eleven, “Wheel of Fire” (directed by Hiro Murai)
  • The White Lotus (directed by Mike White)

Writing, Drama

  • Better Call Saul, “Plan and Execution” (written by Thomas Schnauz)
  • Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go” (written by Chris Mundy)
  • Severance, “The We We Are” (written by Dan Erickson)
  • Squid Game, “One Lucky Day (written by Hwang Dong-hyuk)
  • Succession, “All The Bells Say” (written by Jesse Armstrong)
  • Yellowjackets, “F Sharp” (written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson)
  • Yellowjackets, “Pilot” (written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson)

Writing, Comedy

  • Abbott Elementary, “Pilot” (written by Quinta Brunson)
  • Barry, “710N” (written by Duffy Boudreau)
  • Barry, “Starting Now” (written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader)
  • Hacks, “The One, The Only” (written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky)
  • Only Murders in the Building, “True Crime” (written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman)
  • Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral” (written by Jane Becker)
  • What We Do in the Shadows, “The Casino” (written by Sarah Naftalis)
  • What We Do in the Shadows, “The Wellness Center” (written by Stefani Robinson)

Writing, Limited Series or Movie

  • Dopesick, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” (written by Danny Strong)
  • The Dropout, “I’m in a Hurry” (written by Elizabeth Meriwether)
  • Impeachment: American Crime Story (written by Sarah Burgess)
  • Maid, “Snaps” (written by Molly Smith Metzler)
  • Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle” (written by Patrick Somerville)
  • The White Lotus (written by Mike White)

Writing, Variety Special

  • Ali Wong: Don Wong (written by Ali Wong)
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe - Hungary For Democracy (written by Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, and Scott Sherman)
  • Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (written by Jerrod Carmichael)
  • Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (written by Nicole Byer)
  • Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (written by Norm Macdonald)

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

