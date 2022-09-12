Emmy Awards strain to entertain, but some moments shine through

The Emmy Awards tried to shake it up a little this year, in an effort to keep last year’s rise in viewership moving upward. Most notably, there was a more intimate than usual pre-pandemic-like atmosphere in the theater, with a closer stage-to-audience relationship, the stage mixed right in with a ballroom setup. There was comic Sam Jay hovering above in a booth adding commentary. And then there was that dancing, which came out of the blue.

Opening the show with a dance sequence set to the theme songs of “Friends,” “Law & Order,” and “The Brady Bunch”? Host Kenan Thompson rocking to the “Game of Thrones” theme in a Targaryen wig?

Advertisement

But yeah, ultimately it was just another awards show among a thousand awards shows, long and stuffed with unnecessary montages and comedy bits. More than halfway through the night, did we really need a bit featuring Kumail Nanjiani as an unhappy bartender? It’s probably time to understand that awards shows no longer have mass appeal, that you’re not going to bring in people simply looking for little slices of entertainment.

Good thing the award winners offered plenty of variety. We’ve gotten used to Emmy sweeps, as “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Crown,” and “Ted Lasso” have dominated in recent years. This year, there were more winners — from “Ted Lasso” again, but also newcomer “Abbott Elementary,” “Squid Game,” “Succession,” “Euphoria,” and “Ozark.” It was a happy mixture, with the limited series wins also coming from a few different shows including “The Dropout,” “The White Lotus,” and “Dopesick.”

Thompson was a likeable host — but we knew that would happen, and so did the show’s producers. His warmth goes a long way toward buttressing too-easy jokes such as “TV is all we have, from ‘Netflix and chill’ to ‘Paramount+ and eating dinner alone.’ ” With better material, he could shine; he’s halfway there just by showing up and smiling.

Advertisement

Kenan Thompson hosts the Emmys. Kevin Winter/Getty

There were, as always, Moments.

The most riveting was for best supporting actress in a comedy, won by Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary.” When Ralph’s name was announced, the theater snapped to attention. They watched her every step to the stage, and when she opened her mouth to sing without saying a word, they were ready. She sang a verse from Diane Reeves’s “Endangered Species,” a cappella, with the lines, “I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim’s song. I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs.” Rousing? Quite. “This is what believing looks like,” she said to an audience utterly enthralled by her.

Jennifer Coolidge was so entirely Jennifer Coolidge as she accepted her statue for best supporting actress in a limited series, mewing, “Gosh, thank you, gosh, what a night” and complaining about being bloated from a lavender bath — something right out of “The White Lotus.” Her hemming and hawing was lovely — but the music wanted her off the stage, and soon, and the mild anthem play-off theme turned more aggressive with “Hit the Road, Jack.”

A few teams of presenters clicked nicely. Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder recreated their “Hacks” dynamic, with Einbinder flirting with Zendaya from the stage. Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez did their “Only Murders in the Building” shtick, which, if you like the show, was sweet. And Will Arnett dragged out Jimmy Kimmel, who, having lost for best talk variety show, was on the ground and incommunicado. Some of us related.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.