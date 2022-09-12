Biden to name Ginkgo Bioworks VP as director of new federal agency

President Biden launched the agency, called the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, in March with $1 billion in initial funding. Since then, business and political leaders, including a group in Massachusetts , have been lobbying to have ARPA-H’s headquarters sited here.

The Biden administration plans to appoint Ginkgo Bioworks executive Renee Wegrzyn as the first director of a new federal agency focused on biomedical and health research and innovation.

Wegrzyn, 45, is currently vice president for business development at Boston-based Ginkgo, a synthetic biology firm that performs cell engineering services for other companies. She is expected to join Biden at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Monday as he speaks on the 60th anniversary of Kennedy’s “Moonshot speech,” which laid out a goal to send astronauts to the moon and back. Biden is relaunching his own kind of moonshot initiative, which aims to cut the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years.

In a statement, Wegrzyn said she knows problems related to health and disease “can seem insurmountable.” But Wegrzyn said she is confident the new federal agency will be able to harness the “expertise and energy” of the US biomedical and biotech sector to solve “the toughest health challenges.”

“ARPA-H will create the transformative and collaborative space that is required to support the next generation of moonshots for health,” she said.

Before joining Ginkgo in August 2020, Wegrzyn worked for two government agencies, the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity. Biden said the organizations “inspired the creation of ARPA-H.”

Wegrzyn said the agency will not only focus on diseases like cancer, but also “systemic barriers,” such as supply chain gaps and ensuring equitable access to breakthrough technologies and medicine.

At Ginkgo, Wegrzyn also served as the head of innovation for the company’s biosecurity arm, Concentric by Ginkgo, which deployed COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools. Matt McKnight, general manager for biosecurity at Ginkgo, said in a statement that she “stands out as a thoughtful, innovative, and practical leader.”

“Renee uniquely understands what is needed in the next era of invention,” he said. “ARPA-H will benefit tremendously from being shaped by her vision.”

It’s unclear whether Wegrzyn’s appointment is a positive sign for those who want to lure the ARPA-H headquarters to Massachusetts. Though Wegrzyn works for Ginkgo, which is based in the Seaport District, her LinkedIn profile indicates that she is based in Washington, D.C.

