GE spinoff of health care arm to be done by early January

General Electric Co. announced on Monday that its plans to spin off its health care business are on track to be completed in the first week of January. GE HealthCare, as the spinoff will be called, will hold its first investor conference in New York in December as a result. Larry Culp, the chief executive of Boston-based GE, will serve as non-executive chairman of the new GE HealthCare board of directors. GE will maintain a minority stake, at least initially, in the health care business. The company will be led by its current CEO, Peter Arduini, and a newly created board of directors. The board will consist of Culp, Arduini, and eight additional directors that GE announced on Monday. As of the end of 2021, GE HealthCare employed about 48,000 people and generated about $18 billion in annual revenue. It is currently based in Chicago; GE has not made any announcements about whether that location will change. In addition, GE is planning on spinning off its various power-related businesses in 2024, leaving the remaining company focused on aerospace. — JON CHESTO

ROCKETS

Blue Origin rocket fails during launch

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company suffered its first launch failure Monday. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket veered off course over West Texas about a minute after liftoff. The capsule’s launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the craft off the top. Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the remote desert floor. The mishap occurred as the rocket was traveling nearly 700 mph at an altitude of about 28,000 feet. There was no video shown of the rocket — only the capsule — after the failure occurred. In successful flights, the rocket usually lands upright on the desert floor and then is recycled for future flights. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BIOTECH

Bluebird Bio loses financial executive again

Bluebird Bio chief strategy and financial officer Jason Cole will step down “to pursue new career opportunities,” the second executive to depart the role at the struggling biotech in six months. Cole’s last day at Bluebird will be Oct. 14, according to a statement, although he’ll advise the company on strategy through April. Katherine Breedis of Danforth Advisors will serve as Bluebird’s interim chief financial officer as the company starts an external search for a permanent replacement. Cole was appointed to the role in March after previous finance chief Gina Consylman resigned. Consylman had been in the CFO post for only about four months. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Striking UAW workers reach agreement with Stellantis

United Auto Workers union members who went on strike Saturday at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana have reached a tentative deal with the company. The UAW Local 1166 bargaining committee announced a tentative agreement in a blog post, saying that a ratification vote would be held Monday. The strike was related to health and safety issues, including the company’s alleged refusal to repair and replace the plant’s air conditioning and heating systems. The 35-acre plant in Kokomo makes parts used in the power trains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM vehicles. The 1,200-worker plant, Kokomo Casting, is the world’s largest die cast facility, according to Stellantis. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock up on approval of psoriasis drug

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. shares gained the most in eight years after the company’s psoriasis drug won approval from US regulators, the latest step in a bid to diversify beyond blockbuster products such as Eliquis. Deucravacitinib, to be sold under the brand name Sotyktu, was cleared for treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, according to a statement Saturday. Bristol hopes to eventually treat other autoimmune conditions, such as lupus and inflammatory bowel disease, which could make it a lucrative product. An annual supply will cost almost $75,000. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Goldman Sachs gets ready for layoffs

Goldman Sachs is preparing for a round of layoffs that could come as soon as next week, according to two people familiar with the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The job cuts will affect employees across the company, according to the people. Goldman typically revisits its head count every year, letting go of employees based on performance and to match the bank’s needs. It had paused that program during the pandemic, which also coincided with a record period for deal-making, when bankers complained of overwork. The program typically lays off 1 percent to 5 percent of workers; this round of layoffs is likely to be at the lower end of that range, a person familiar with the matter said. — NEW YORK TIMES

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter rejects Musk’s latest argument to get out of deal

Twitter said Elon Musk’s latest move to cancel his agreement to buy the social network is invalid after the billionaire said the company’s treatment of a whistle-blower gave him another reason to walk away from the $44 billion deal. Musk’s latest move to terminate the deal is “invalid and wrongful” and “Twitter has breached none of its representations or obligations,” the company’s lawyers said in a letter on Monday, according to a regulatory filing. It’s Musk’s third attempt to withdraw his offer because of what he says are violations of the buyout agreement. Musk previously raised concerns about the number of “bot” accounts on the platform, and now has said that Twitter should have notified him before it spent $7.75 million in a separation agreement with Peiter Zatko, the company’s former security chief. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Hey, Alexa. What is your inventor doing next?

The inventor of several key technologies used by Amazon’s Alexa service raised $20 million to fund a new startup in the UK. William Tunstall-Pedoe said his Cambridge- and London-based company, Unlikely AI, needed the money to start hiring developers of a new type of artificial-intelligence software. Amazon’s Echo devices incorporate technology Tunstall-Pedoe helped develop at Evi, a British startup the world’s biggest retailer acquired in 2012. At the time, Evi’s voice-activated search app was among the strongest competitors to Apple’s infant Siri. The first Alexa-powered Echo speaker was a runaway success for Amazon; Meta Platforms, Apple, Google, and other companies all released rival products to the cylindrical device. — BLOOMBERG NEWS