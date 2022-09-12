Harvard and Amazon launch alliance to tackle quantum science

The alliance will be spearheaded by Harvard’s Office of Technology Development, while AWS will provide support for faculty-led and designed research projects in the areas of quantum memory, integrated photonics, and quantum materials.

The goal of the three-year research alliance is to develop foundational methods and technologies for what eventually will become a quantum internet .

AWS, which launched the AWS Center for Quantum Networking earlier this year, will provide funding for faculty-led research at Harvard. A portion of that funding will go toward an upgrade to the quantum fabrication capabilities of Harvard’s Center for Nanoscale Systems, a National Science Foundation-supported facility for nano-fabrication, materials characterization, soft lithography, and imaging.

Advertisement

Quantum computing, which uses quantum mechanics to boost the capabilities of computers, has long been cited as an up-and-coming technology in web3. But to unlock the full potential of quantum devices, they need to be connected together into a quantum network, “similar to the way today’s devices are connected via the internet,” according to AWS.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

According to Antia Lamas-Linares, quantum networking lead at AWS and leader of the alliance with Harvard, the endeavor makes a lot of sense as the company continues to explore quantum mechanics.

“AWS has a huge network of data centers and interconnected resources,” Lamas-Linares said. “So this is really the next logical step for us. It’s developing the capability of these computers to eventually communicate with each other.”

For Harvard, the alliance furthers the institution’s research into new technology that uses quantum networking. The university launched the Harvard Quantum Initiative (HQI) in 2018 with the goal of advancing the science behind quantum systems.

Development in quantum networking could bring sweeping improvements to cybersecurity, privacy, and online anonymity. In order to reach that point, developers must overcome challenges to store, manipulate, repeat, and transmit quantum information over long distances.

Advertisement

“What we would like to do is make progress toward the end goal of a quantum internet – the end goal is the ability to transfer quantum states to store quantum states and to route them,” Lamas-Linares said. “This is still very much fundamental research… But we expect that in this three year timescale, there will be significant progress.”

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.