Antisemitic, racist banners in Saugus, Danvers draw condemnation

National Socialist Club 131, or NSC-131, described by the Anti-Defamation League as a New England-based neo-Nazi group, claimed responsibility for the banner drops on their Telegram channel and Gab social media account on Saturday.

Groups of masked men displayed racist and antisemitic banners over highways in Saugus and Danvers on Saturday, according to local police and photos captured by passersby , drawing widespread condemnation.

A photo taken around 6 p.m. Saturday shows a banner displayed from the Walnut Street Bridge over Route 1 southbound in Saugus.

The banners displayed from the Walnut Street bridge over Route 1 in Saugus read “JEWS DID 9/11″ and “DEFEND WHITE COMMUNITIES.” The antisemitic banner was also held over a railway bridge above Andover Street in Danvers, photos show.

Danvers officials could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.

Saugus police received multiple calls about the banners around 6 p.m. Saturday, the department said in a statement Monday.

The department determined the men were not breaking any laws.

“While the First Amendment protects one’s legal right to speech, the Saugus Police Department condemns the hateful messages displayed in our community and we condemn antisemitism and hate in all its forms,” the statement said.

The department alerted the Anti-Defamation League of New England.

Robert O. Trestan, the organization’s executive director, called the men “cowardly masked extremists” in a statement Monday afternoon.

“The scapegoating of the Jewish community is an age-old but exceedingly harmful antisemitic trope that must be called out and condemned whenever and wherever it occurs,” Trestan said. “Using this tragedy to spread false, destructive and divisive narratives harms our communities and sense of security and disgraces the memory of the victims from that day.”

The banner drops come amid a rising number of acts of hate in Massachusetts and are the latest in a string of provocations by NSC-131. Antisemitic incidents rose by 48 percent in 2021 over 2020, according to an ADL report released in April.

Meanwhile, NSC-131 has disrupted drag queen story hours in Boston over the summer, held a banner that read “Keep Boston Irish” at the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, and stepped up recruitment efforts.

NSC-131 was formed in 2019 in Worcester and has since expanded throughout New England, unfurling hate banners in public, painting graffiti, distributing propaganda, and demonstrating at events and protests, the Globe has previously reported.

Christopher R. Hood Jr., the group’s 23-year-old founder, currently faces charges in West Roxbury District Court for allegedly brawling with a counter-protester at a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain in July.

NSC-131 has played a role in the rise in hate, especially in its home base of New England, Trestan said in a phone interview Monday evening.

“It is an insertion of antisemitic conspiracy theories into the mainstream, and [a] great way to get it into the mainstream is you do a banner drop above the highway,” he said. Hate groups use the 9/11 anniversary as an opportunity to amplify the antisemitic conspiracies they’ve developed around the event, Trestan said.

The banners have drawn bipartisan criticism.

“Anti-Semitism seemingly has no end in our society,” Republican nominee for state auditor Anthony Amore said in a Monday tweet condemning the banner drops. “We shouldn’t tolerate this and I hope you’ll join me in condemning this repugnant bigotry.”

Democratic Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson called for unity in the face of rising acts of hate in a tweet about the banners on Sunday.

“Yet another example of the despicable fascism that is becoming all too prevalent in our communities,” she said. “We all must stand together against such horrific displays of bigotry.”

