Bellingham man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in 2021 Roxbury killing

A 47-year-old Bellingham man pleaded guilty Monday in Suffolk Superior Court to striking and killing a pedestrian and injuring two others when his car drove off the road in Roxbury last October, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Kevin McCaffrey pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of drugs and operating under the influence of drugs, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. A judge sentenced him to four to five years in prison and seven years’ probation, according to the statement.

McCaffrey’s car veered off Theodore Glynn Parkway in Roxbury at about 10:25 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2021, and struck three pedestrians, killing one, Lisa Vadeboncoeur, and injuring two others.